NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will take place on Sunday, November 6th, at Phoenix Raceway. The tenth race of the NASCAR playoffs, which is also the final race of the 2022 season, will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the 36th race of the 2022 season with Avondale, Arizona, hosting the Next Gen car for the second time this season. It will be the third consecutive season that Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship weekend.

Phoenix Raceway, also known as PIR, opened in 1964 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series.

The 36 participating drivers in Sunday's Cup Series Championship will compete over 312 laps. The drivers who made the Championship 4 were Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and Christopher Bell. They will battle for the chance to be the 2022 Cup Series Champion. It will be interesting to see who will be awarded the winner of the season.

The 36th Cup Series practice will start on Friday, November 4th, 2022, and its qualifying race will be held on the next day, i.e., November 5th, 2022. The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s practice session, followed by a Saturday’ qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Championship race.

The 36 drivers will be split into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the drivers' starting positions for the season finale.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the Champion in 2021. This year, however, he was knocked out of the title hunt in the Round of 12.

Full weekend schedule for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Phoenix Raceway:

Thursday, November 3, 2022

8:05 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series practice

9:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards practice/qualifying

Friday, November 4, 2022

2:30 pm ET: Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

6:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

7:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

8:05 pm ET: Cup Series practice

10:00 pm ET: Lucas Oil 150

Saturday, November 5, 2022

2:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

6:00 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Sunday, November 6, 2022

3:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway on November 6th, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

