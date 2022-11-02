NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the 2022 season finale, after the action-packed Xfinity 500 last weekend.

The event marks the 36th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on November 6th, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway. The race will begin at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 312 laps of the one-mile-long track. It marks the 35th annual Championship race in the history of the Cup Series.

Introducing your #Championship4 in 2022! Four enter. One will leave the champion.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

36 Cup cars for championship race at Phoenix. 15-Smithley, 16-Allmendinger 23-Gibbs, 48-Bowman, 77-Cassill

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which four playoff drivers have made it into the Championship 4. Out of the four, one driver will be crowned the winner of the 2022 season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Garrett Smithley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

After missing five races due to concussion-like symptoms, Alex Bowman, the driver of #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is set to make his comeback for the season finale.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at the Phoenix Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Garrett Smithley (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace Jr. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway on November 6, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

