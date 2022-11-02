Create

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 02, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the 2022 season finale, after the action-packed Xfinity 500 last weekend.

The event marks the 36th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on November 6th, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway. The race will begin at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 312 laps of the one-mile-long track. It marks the 35th annual Championship race in the history of the Cup Series.

Four enter. One will leave the champion.Introducing your #Championship4 in 2022! https://t.co/e0rqphjVTN

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

36 Cup cars for championship race at Phoenix. 15-Smithley, 16-Allmendinger 23-Gibbs, 48-Bowman, 77-Cassill https://t.co/sNYxUL1AfN

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag, of which four playoff drivers have made it into the Championship 4. Out of the four, one driver will be crowned the winner of the 2022 season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Garrett Smithley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

After missing five races due to concussion-like symptoms, Alex Bowman, the driver of #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is set to make his comeback for the season finale.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36 cars that will take part at the Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Garrett Smithley (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Bubba Wallace Jr.
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Phoenix Raceway on November 6, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

