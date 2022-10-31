NASCAR 2022: Who are the drivers who made it to Championship 4?

With last Sunday's Xfinity 500 marking the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 races, four drivers from the highest echelon of stock car racing have emerged as championship hopefuls this year. The 500-mile-long race at Martinsville Speedway kept fans on the edge of their seats as the field saw shocking recovery drives and unexpected knockouts from the drivers gunning for the final four spots.

The talking point of the race came in the form of Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, who managed to qualify for the next round with a desperate 'Hail Mary' during the final lap. The #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver rode the outside wall of the 1-mile-long track on the final lap to overtake several cars spectacularly, with some touting the move as one of the defining moments of the whole season. Edging out Denny Hamlin right before the finish line, Chastain managed to grasp the final spot away from the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Ahead of the frantic action in the midfield, Christopher Bell crossed the finish line in P1 and solidified himself as one of the four drivers to challenge for a championship in 2022. After finding himself in a 'must-win' scenario after retiring from the Las Vegas race, Bell proved his competence behind the wheel after managing a much-needed trip to Victory Lane.

Another driver to have sealed his seat in the Championship 4 well in advance was Team Penske's Joey Logano, who won his way into the next round during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sin City. Accompanying Logano is another former champion in the form of Hendrick Motorsport's Chase Elliott, who has been in impeccable form all year and sealed his final 4 seat with a top-10 finish at Martinsville based on the points he had gathered beforehand.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 drivers

The following is a list of the drivers that were able to advance to Championship 4, also known as the final 4, and have a shot at claiming the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship:

Joey Logano (#22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang for Team Penske) Christopher Bell (#20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing) Ross Chastain (#1 MOOSE Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing) Chase Elliott (#9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports)

The championship decider for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to go live from Phoenix Raceway on November 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

