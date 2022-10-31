NASCAR 2022: Final results for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 is finally over and we have the results. The elimination race of the Round of 8 started at 2:00 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 24 minutes, and 18 seconds. The race at Martinsville Speedway had a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell dominated the second half of the race and captured his third win of the 2022 NASCAR season.

With the win, Bell clinched his Championship 4 spot in a must-win situation on Sunday (October 30). This win gives him a shot at the 2022 Cup Series Championship for the first time in his career.

On Sunday, Christopher Bell grabbed the lead when he passed Chase Briscoe with four laps to go. Bell had the help of four fresh tires on his final pit stop. On the final lap, he managed to hold off Kyle Larson to the finish line to win the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

However, Bell’s victory was almost overshadowed by Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain. The Alva, Florida-native made an incredible move riding the outside wall at full speed to edge five cars, including Denny Hamlin on the last lap to lock into the Championship 4.

The Xfinity 500 race win marked the fourth NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #20 Toyota driver. Bell became the fifth driver to win at least three races this season.

#5 Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson started from pole position and finished as runner-up. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin forming the top five. Meanwhile, Ty Dillon, Landon Cassill, Austin Dillon, B.J. McLeod, and Tyler Reddick failed to finish the race.

Brad Keselowski, the driver of #6 Ford Mustang crossed the start/finish line in fourth place but was disqualified in post-race technical inspection for not meeting the minimum weight requirements per NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR 2022 Xfinity 500 final results

Here are the final results for the 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #45 - Bubba Wallace #14 - Chase Briscoe #9 - Chase Elliott #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #34 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #31 - Justin Haley #51 - Cody Ware #18 - Kyle Busch #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #42 - Ty Dillon #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #3 - Austin Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #8 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for Championship 4 on November 6, 2022.

