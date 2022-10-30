NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

After eight action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia for the ninth playoff race as well as the elimination race of the Round of 8. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Xfinity 500 will be live on NBC and MRN at 2:00 pm ET.

The 35th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.526-mile-long oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including eight playoff drivers, will compete for over 500 laps in the ninth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane. The race will see the remaining three spots for the Championship 4 event after Joey Logano has already secured his Championship 4 berth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Xfinity 500 on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson held off his teammate Chase Elliott to win his fifth pole of the season at a speed of 96.078 mph. His pole came after last week’s dominant performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway that secured him his third win of the 2022 NASCAR season. Meanwhile, Elliott will share the front row with Larson after turning a lap of 96.019 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Cole Custer rounding out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, and Harrison Burton completed the top 10.

Defending champion of the track William Byron will start 25th, deep in the field.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #41 - Cole Custer #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suarez #4 - Kevin Harvick #1 - Ross Chastain #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #7 - Corey LaJoie #10 - Aric Almirola #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Noah Gragson #18 - Kyle Busch #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #23 - Ty Gibbs #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #8 - Tyler Reddick #31 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #42 - Ty Dillon #77 - Landon Cassill #78 - B.J. McLeod #15 - J.J. Yeley #51 - Cody Ware

