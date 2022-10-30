Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 30, 2022 12:27 AM IST
After eight action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia for the ninth playoff race as well as the elimination race of the Round of 8. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race, this Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Xfinity 500 will be live on NBC and MRN at 2:00 pm ET.

The 35th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.526-mile-long oval track. 36 NASCAR drivers, including eight playoff drivers, will compete for over 500 laps in the ninth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane. The race will see the remaining three spots for the Championship 4 event after Joey Logano has already secured his Championship 4 berth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Xfinity 500 on his official Twitter account:

Cup lineup for Sunday at Martinsville: https://t.co/v0CLcdxCWm

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson held off his teammate Chase Elliott to win his fifth pole of the season at a speed of 96.078 mph. His pole came after last week’s dominant performance at Homestead-Miami Speedway that secured him his third win of the 2022 NASCAR season. Meanwhile, Elliott will share the front row with Larson after turning a lap of 96.019 mph.

Starting from the front!@KyleLarsonRacin wins the #BuschLightPole at @MartinsvilleSwy. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/2Y2XRkTMJi

They will be followed by Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, and Cole Custer rounding out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, and Harrison Burton completed the top 10.

Defending champion of the track William Byron will start 25th, deep in the field.

2022 NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #41 - Cole Custer
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  15. #10 - Aric Almirola
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #48 - Noah Gragson
  18. #18 - Kyle Busch
  19. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  22. #17 - Chris Buescher
  23. #43 - Erik Jones
  24. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #24 - William Byron
  26. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #42 - Ty Dillon
  33. #77 - Landon Cassill
  34. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  35. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

