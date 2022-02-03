Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Full entry list

With the highly anticipated Clash at LA Coliseum set to begin shortly, fans will be curious to know the full entry list for the event. The complete entry list for the inaugural event, which is set to take place on February 6, is right below:
The inaugural event is set to be the debut of the much-talked-about Next Gen cars. The Clash is not being held at the Daytona International Speedway as is standard. The race will be a 150-lap exhibition event, equating to 37.5 miles on the recently constructed 0.25-mile short track in Los Angeles.
Qualifying for the event starts on the February 5 at 8:30 pm ET. Following the results of the first round, four 25-lap heat races will be held on February 6 starting from 3:00 pm ET.
Busch Light Clash's first 16 cars will be decided by the top four finishers in each heat, while the remaining 24 cars will have another chance to make it through via two 50-lap 'last chance' races.
The top three finishers from each of these 'last chance' races will qualify for the final round, with the last remaining place going to the driver with the most points in 2021. The Clash at LA Coliseum will take place on February 6 after the grid is determined through the above processes.
Ice Cube is set to perform at the Clash at LA Coliseum
The iconic N.W.A. star Ice Cube will perform mid-way through the 150-lap race. Pop artist Pitbull will also be performing a 45-minute set before the event.
Ice Cube has previously attended a race at California's Auto Club Speedway in 2018 and he claims to be a big fan of racing in general. He was quoted saying:
“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person. And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”
Ice Cube is best known for having featured in award-winning hip hop outfit N.W.A. alongside icons like Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. He is also an actor, having starred in films such as Straight Outta Compton and Friday. The Clash at LA Coliseum will be the American's latest high-profile event.