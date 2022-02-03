Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Full entry list

With the highly anticipated Clash at LA Coliseum set to begin shortly, fans will be curious to know the full entry list for the event. The complete entry list for the inaugural event, which is set to take place on February 6, is right below:

Entry Car # Driver Team Vehicle Manufacturer 1 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Team Chevrolet 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 7 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 13 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 14 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Ford 15 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 17 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 22 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 23 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 28 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Chevrolet 29 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Chevrolet 30 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 32 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 78 Bj McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 36 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team Chevrolet

The inaugural event is set to be the debut of the much-talked-about Next Gen cars. The Clash is not being held at the Daytona International Speedway as is standard. The race will be a 150-lap exhibition event, equating to 37.5 miles on the recently constructed 0.25-mile short track in Los Angeles.

Qualifying for the event starts on the February 5 at 8:30 pm ET. Following the results of the first round, four 25-lap heat races will be held on February 6 starting from 3:00 pm ET.

Busch Light Clash's first 16 cars will be decided by the top four finishers in each heat, while the remaining 24 cars will have another chance to make it through via two 50-lap 'last chance' races.

The top three finishers from each of these 'last chance' races will qualify for the final round, with the last remaining place going to the driver with the most points in 2021. The Clash at LA Coliseum will take place on February 6 after the grid is determined through the above processes.

Ice Cube is set to perform at the Clash at LA Coliseum

The iconic N.W.A. star Ice Cube will perform mid-way through the 150-lap race. Pop artist Pitbull will also be performing a 45-minute set before the event.

Alex Andrejev @AndrejevAlex



Pitbull is also performing a pre-race concert. More celebrity participation TBA in the coming weeks. #NASCAR has announced that Ice Cube will perform during the race break of the Clash on Feb. 6.

Ice Cube has previously attended a race at California's Auto Club Speedway in 2018 and he claims to be a big fan of racing in general. He was quoted saying:

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person. And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

Ice Cube is best known for having featured in award-winning hip hop outfit N.W.A. alongside icons like Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. He is also an actor, having starred in films such as Straight Outta Compton and Friday. The Clash at LA Coliseum will be the American's latest high-profile event.

