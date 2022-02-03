×
Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Full entry list

NASCAR LA Coliseum Previews - An aerial shot of the upcoming venue
Aditya Talpade
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 03, 2022 10:45 PM IST
With the highly anticipated Clash at LA Coliseum set to begin shortly, fans will be curious to know the full entry list for the event. The complete entry list for the inaugural event, which is set to take place on February 6, is right below:

EntryCar #DriverTeam Vehicle Manufacturer
11Ross ChastainTrackHouse Racing TeamChevrolet
22Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
44Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord
55Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
66Brad KeselowskiRoush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
77Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
88Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
99Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
1010Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord
1111Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1212Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
1314Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord
1415Ryan PreeceRick Ware RacingFord
1516AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
1617Chris BuescherRoush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
1718Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1819Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
1920Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2021Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
2122Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2223Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
2324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2431Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
2534Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
2638Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
2741Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord
2842Ty DillonPetty GMS RacingChevrolet
2943Erik JonesPetty GMS RacingChevrolet
3045Kurt Busch23XI RacingToyota
3147Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
3248Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3351Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
3477Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
3578Bj McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
3699Daniel SuarezTrackHouse Racing TeamChevrolet

The inaugural event is set to be the debut of the much-talked-about Next Gen cars. The Clash is not being held at the Daytona International Speedway as is standard. The race will be a 150-lap exhibition event, equating to 37.5 miles on the recently constructed 0.25-mile short track in Los Angeles.

LA Memorial Coliseum ➡️ Clash at the Coliseum 🏟(via @NASCARONFOX)https://t.co/wtgRWOqSWB

Qualifying for the event starts on the February 5 at 8:30 pm ET. Following the results of the first round, four 25-lap heat races will be held on February 6 starting from 3:00 pm ET.

Busch Light Clash's first 16 cars will be decided by the top four finishers in each heat, while the remaining 24 cars will have another chance to make it through via two 50-lap 'last chance' races.

The top three finishers from each of these 'last chance' races will qualify for the final round, with the last remaining place going to the driver with the most points in 2021. The Clash at LA Coliseum will take place on February 6 after the grid is determined through the above processes.

Ice Cube is set to perform at the Clash at LA Coliseum

The iconic N.W.A. star Ice Cube will perform mid-way through the 150-lap race. Pop artist Pitbull will also be performing a 45-minute set before the event.

#NASCAR has announced that Ice Cube will perform during the race break of the Clash on Feb. 6.Pitbull is also performing a pre-race concert. More celebrity participation TBA in the coming weeks.

Ice Cube has previously attended a race at California's Auto Club Speedway in 2018 and he claims to be a big fan of racing in general. He was quoted saying:

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person. And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

Ice Cube is best known for having featured in award-winning hip hop outfit N.W.A. alongside icons like Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. He is also an actor, having starred in films such as Straight Outta Compton and Friday. The Clash at LA Coliseum will be the American's latest high-profile event.

Edited by Anurag C
