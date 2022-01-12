NASCAR LA Coliseum track banking angle revealed

The quarter-mile oval used in NASCAR's Exhibition Race at the L.A. Coliseum will be banked at 2.5 degrees all the way around its layout. The non-point race is scheduled for February 6, 2022.

The relatively shallow banking could pose a unique challenge to the series regulars, who race on tracks banked from anywhere between 12 degrees (Martinsville Speedway) to 36 degrees (Talladega Superspeedway).

Banking on race tracks enables cars on the longer outside lanes to keep pace with cars on the shorter inside lanes and keeping the race competitive. Some tracks, such as Iowa Speedway, employ variable banking, also known as progressive banking. They feature a higher banking angle in the outside lane compared to the inside.

NASCAR's $1 million exhibition race

Although the exact cost of the event hasn't been revealed, the sport's Vice President of Marketing Services told The Sports Business Journal that it was roughly over a million dollars. The asphalt track will see a one-time use for the event before it is torn down and the venue returned to its original condition.

American rapper Pitbull will perform a 45-minute concert before the main event on February 6.

Rogers now estimates that more than 60% of fans who attend will be going to their first NASCAR race. The temporary @LAColiseum track that will start being built Monday is expected to cost @NASCAR somewhere slightly north of $1 million, exec Patrick Rogers ( @PCRoge ) confirmed.

Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen gives his thoughts on the exhibition event:

"Every time I walk in here, I get goosebumps... The opportunity for NASCAR to race inside the Coliseum is really unbelievable, and a credit to Ben Kennedy (NASCAR Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation) and the brainchild he had there for this event."

The association also released its first advertisement for the Busch Light Clash. The video starts off with a scenic Hollywood sign and the L.A. city skyline before moving on to the Coliseum.

NASCAR is set to start running ads on local L.A.-area TV/radio stations, billboards/metro trains, plus targeted digital/social. Here's @NASCAR 's new spot for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The temporary race track does not feature a pit-lane garage as the format includes multiple heat races that don't require drivers to refuel their cars. The exhibition event could potentially be the first of many, paving the road to more races in major metropolitan cities. Will the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum potentially kick off a new trend of stadium races?

