“Clearly, I didn’t mean to spin out my teammate”: Ryan Blaney’s teammate Christopher Bell reflects on his collision at Daytona

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race was filled with drama and a major incident involved Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.

As the second stage of the race neared its end, Bell appeared to make slight contact with Ty Gibbs, which led to Blaney crashing directly into the wall.

The incident also drew several other cars into the tumultuous situation. The onboard camera on the NBC broadcast vividly showcased the extent of the collision's force.

As the dust settled and the aftermath of the incident became clear, Bell took a moment to reflect on the incident that left him and his teammate, Ryan Blaney, in a precarious position.

According to Fox Sports, Bell said:

"Clearly, I didn't mean to spin out my teammate. That was not the objective. The objective is to win the stage, and yeah, I was trying to do [that]."

The words carried weight, underscoring the complex dynamics of teamwork in the world of racing.

Ryan Blaney confirmed he was fine and was given the approval to leave the infield care center. Following the 12-car pileup on Lap 95, Blaney had undergone assessment at the infield care center.

Bell's introspection echoed the importance of calculated maneuvering, highlighting the fine line between aggressive racing and unintentional error.

Results of Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 has concluded. The final race of the regular season started at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, lasting two hours, 34 minutes, and 22 seconds.

Taking place at the Daytona International Speedway with 39 participants, Chris Buescher, driving the #17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, secured his third victory of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in overtime at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Buescher emerged as the winner after receiving a late push from his teammate and co-owner Brad Keselowski, successfully fending off the remaining competitors to claim his third win in the last five races.

In a race filled with excitement and intense moments, Buescher crossed the finish line 0.098 seconds ahead of Keselowski to capture the checkered flag.

This victory marked his fifth career Cup Series triumph, and it also signified the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since the 2014 Bristol race.

The final standings:

#17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Aric Almirola #9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #24 - William Byron #4 - Kevin Harvick #7 - Corey LaJoie #77 - Ty Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Michael McDowell #62 - Austin Hill (i) #13 - Chandler Smith

The NASCAR Cup Series inaugural playoff race will take place on September 3, 2023, at the Darlington Raceway.