“That was one of the wildest flips I’ve ever seen”: Ryan Preece gives a huge scare to NASCAR fans after a terrifying crash

During the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR driver Ryan Preece was involved in a frightening accident. Preece's No. 41 vehicle collided with Chase Briscoe's No. 14 car on the backstretch, causing the former's car to go airborne.

The No. 41 car flipped approximately 10 times before eventually coming to a halt. Emergency medical personnel arrived to assist Ryan Preece, who managed to exit the car and was placed on a stretcher en route to the infield care center.

Surprisingly, NASCAR didn't issue a red flag, allowing the race to continue into overtime. Following the race, Ryan Preece was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. This incident marked the second unsettling crash of the night.

Here are some Twitter reactions from fans after the crash:

Towards the conclusion of the second stage, Christopher Bell seemed to gently tap Ty Gibbs, causing the latter to lose control and trigger a chain of events.

This resulted in Ryan Blaney colliding head-on with the wall, involving several other cars in the chaotic scene. The in-car camera on the NBC broadcast highlighted the severity of the impact.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, and A.J. Allmendinger were among those caught in a cluster of wreckage. As cars tried to evade the unfolding chaos, some ended up colliding with each other.

The likes of Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Kyle Larson, and Riley Herbst were also entangled in the incident.

Race Recap: 16-car collision triggers red flag, Buescher clinches victory, and Preece's post-race ordeal

Overall, a total of 16 cars were ensnared in the collision, prompting a red flag period as track officials worked to clear the debris. The incident occurred during lap 96 of the 160-lap race.

Chris Buescher capitalized on the opportunity and skillfully navigated his way to the front, assisted by his teammate Brad Keselowski from Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Buescher's flawless execution enabled him to maintain his lead throughout the final lap, resulting in a well-deserved win—his third of the season.

Notably, Buescher's victory had significant implications for the overall playoff landscape. The win solidified Bubba Wallace's position as the 16th and final contender in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

However, Ryan Preece's challenges were not yet over. After exiting his car, medical personnel tended to Preece, placing him on a stretcher and transporting him by ambulance to the infield care center for an initial evaluation of his condition.

Following the race, subsequent NBC reports revealed that Ryan Preece had been taken to a nearby hospital for further assessment. The extent of any potential injuries he sustained remains uncertain at this moment.