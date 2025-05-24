Cleetus McFarland causes carnage at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Isabella Robusto suffers from the brunt of it

Cleetus McFarland triggered a multi-car wreck at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he hit Isabella Robusto during the General Tire 150 restart. The youtuber-turned-racer apologized for his 'rookie maneuver' and admitted that he felt 'terrible' for taking out his competition.

Ad

Driving the No.30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing, McFarland made just his third ARCA Menards start on Friday, and was in the top-10 when the first caution was deployed. Instead of pitting for fresh rubber, he opted for track position and stayed out to join the front row with race leader and Truck Series regular, Grant Enfinger.

During the restart, however, he lost control of his tires and weaved back and forth before tagging the rear end of Isabella Robusto's car, sending her head first into the walls. The ensuing melee left the chasing pack scrambling to escape the chaos caused up front.

Ad

Trending

Here's a clip of the multi-car wreck:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cleetus McFarland, also known as Garrett Mitchell, walked away unscathed, except for minor damage to his left front. He went on to post his best ever finish at ninth, one spot ahead of his previous top-10 result at Talladega Superspeedway. Meanwhile, Austin green lapped him to earn his first checkered flag in the ARCA Menards Series.The result also marks McFarland's first entry in an intermediate track. Nonetheless, the youtube sensation spoke to FOX Sports 1 post-race and acknowledged his mistake.

Ad

"I want to start out by apologizing to the team that I took out. I think it was several cars. I just feel terrible. Every time I go racing, I don't want to get taken out. I've felt it. It sucks. I've been sent home and I made a complete rookie maneuver on the restart. I zigged and then I zagged and then (she) was blowing my door off and on the zag. I hit her and put her in the wall. I feel terrible about it. I know those guys work hard to be out here. It sucks to send them home," Cleetus McFarland said.

Ad

Up next, McFarland is set to make a comeback in September at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"You ain't taking me out": Cleetus McFarland reflects on a close call at Talladega

Cleetus Mcfarland narrowly avoided disaster to secure his first top-10 result in the ARCA Menards Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Determined to avoid a repeat of his race-ending wreck at Daytona, the 30-year-old steered clear of the carnage during a late-race incident.

Ad

With five laps remaining, Michael Maples' No.55 Chevy spun into the wall and nearly collected McFarland. The No.30 Ford's right rear was tagged by another car evading Maples, but McFarland managed to stay in control and carried on.

Speaking to the media post-race, McFarland said,

"That was because my sleeves are cut off. I was able to make that maneuver. Tucked one of my wings, and just... dodged right out of there, said, 'Hell no, brother. You ain't taking me out', and slid in for a number 10 finish." [2:16]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cleetus McFarland's second outing in the ARCA Menards Series attracted a massive online audience, as approximately 70,000 viewers tuned in to watch his live on-board camera. He began the race at 24th and overcame engine woes to round out the top-10, while Lawless Alan took home his first win in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.