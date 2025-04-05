Cleetus McFarland hails Travis Pastrana for his maiden Freedom 500 win

Cleetus McFarland hosted the sixth edition of Summit Freedom 500 on Friday (April 4), and Travis Pastrana stole the spotlight. The annual race, featuring 27 drivers in the 2025 edition, saw the motorsports veteran clinch his first-ever win at the event as McFarland took to social media to laud his victory.

YouTube personality and motorsports promoter Cleetus McFarland organized the race in his Florida Freedom Factory. The high-octane event saw a host of personalities from the motorsports community join the 29-year-old part-time Arca Menards driver. Former rally and NASCAR racer Pastrana won a blue C8 Z06 Corvette as the winning prize after the race.

McFarland shared a victorious shot of Pastrana hoisting the Freedom 500 trophy alongside the car and wrote on his Instagram story:

"This guy @travispastrana knows how to give the people a show they’ll never forget."

Travis Pastrana celebrates his Freedom 500 victory with Cleetus McFarland beside his winning Corvette. Source via Instagram: @garrett_1320video

Pastrana took advantage on the last lap as former Sprint car racer Kevin Smith and NASCAR Cup Series veteran Corey LaJoie went door-to-door on the final stretch. Backed by a raucous live audience and streamed to thousands, the Freedom 500 has evolved into a fan-favorite due to its blend of grassroots stock car racing and good old American showmanship.

It is as much about winning as it is about entertaining, and Pastrana delivered on both fronts, believes McFarland. Pastrana, who is known for his daring stunts and versatility across motorsport disciplines, has now added another unique accolade to his résumé.

After a chaotic, caution-filled race that tested skill, endurance, and raw grit, the 40-year-old came out with an emphatic victory celebration. As per tradition, the Freedom 500 winner gets to pick a high-end road car, and Pastrana chose the C8 Z06 Corvette over a springer van. In true Freedom Factory fashion, he immediately spray-painted an American flag across the hood in front of the roaring crowd.

Cleetus McFarland hosts the annual Summit Freedom 500 among a fleet of stars

Cleetus McFarland's 2025 Crown Vic showdown was not short of star power, either. NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie, off-road freestyle Brian Deegan (38), his daughter and Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan (138), and NASCAR Hall of Famer Michael Waltrip (28) were all on the starting grid.

In addition, McFarland (4), who was the defending Freedom 500 champion, was joined by his mentor and former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle (16). Content creators like WhistlinDiesel, ChrisFix, and Westen Champlin also returned to the event, while new entries like Jackstand Jimmy and Victor Alvarez added fresh flair to the 27-car field.

For Cleetus McFarland, the Freedom 500 continues to grow in stature, blending high drama and raw Americana. And in the latest edition, Pastrana outran a stacked field of YouTubers, racers, and off-road legends, cementing his place in Florida’s growing racing lore.

