Cleetus McFarland’s wife shares adorable video of son’s golf kart driving session

A new video shared by Megan Mitchell, wife of YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, shows their young son Ripper Mitchell confidently steering a golf cart during a casual family outing. McFarland currently has 2 kids: Ripper, born in November 2022, and his daughter, Ella, born in March 2024.
The video shows Ripper behind the wheel of a go-kart. The clip was originally posted as an Instagram story by Megan, who goes by the name @itsmadimitchell on Instagram. The caption read,
“Ripp’s golf cart tours.”
As the camera rolls, Megan’s voice can be heard praising her son’s driving efforts. The camera then pans to show Ripp’s younger sister sitting beside him and Megan herself in the backseat.
Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, has been a huge presence in the automotive entertainment industry since launching his YouTube channel in 2009. With over 4 million subscribers as of May 2025, his content spans a range of topics, including drag racing, complex car builds, and event hosting.
He became known through 1320Video and later for his viral “Cleetus” persona. His creations, like the stripped-down Corvette “Leroy” and the El Camino “Mullet,” have built massive followings. In 2020, he even bought and renovated Desoto Speedway, rebranding it as Freedom Factory—a space he now uses for his own events and community races.
McFarland has also tried his hand at NASCAR racing. In the Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, the 30-year-old has driven the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing.
Cleetus McFarland’s wife shares a moment with daughter Ella
Cleetus McFarland’s wife, Megan Mitchell, previously reshared an Instagram story that showed their baby daughter Ella alongside a friend’s child. The original story was posted by Bronte Bogetti and featured both toddlers seated together.
Madi reposted it to her own Instagram account. It was captioned
“Cuties💙💕,”
Earlier in 2024, Cleetus McFarland had uploaded a YouTube video titled “Cleetus Family Update – Two Kids Under Two Years Old!” In the video, he and Madi offered an unscripted update about parenting life, with Cleetus noting at the beginning that the video might include crying children or background noise. The couple was trying to present an unfiltered picture of what raising two very young children really looks like.
In the video, Megan compared her two birthing experiences. Ripp, their first child born in November 2022, had a longer and more demanding birth, 16 hours in the hospital and over three hours of delivery. Ella’s birth, by contrast, was much quicker and completely unmedicated, with just four hours spent at the hospital. Megan also added how the second experience felt more manageable, both during birth and in the early months of parenting.
