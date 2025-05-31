Cleetus McFarland’s wife shares adorable video of son’s golf kart driving session

A new video shared by Megan Mitchell, wife of YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, shows their young son Ripper Mitchell confidently steering a golf cart during a casual family outing. McFarland currently has 2 kids: Ripper, born in November 2022, and his daughter, Ella, born in March 2024.

Ad

The video shows Ripper behind the wheel of a go-kart. The clip was originally posted as an Instagram story by Megan, who goes by the name @itsmadimitchell on Instagram. The caption read,

“Ripp’s golf cart tours.”

Cleetus McFarland's wife, Megan Mitchell, 's story on Instagram featuring both their kids. Source: Instagram, @itsmadimitchell

As the camera rolls, Megan’s voice can be heard praising her son’s driving efforts. The camera then pans to show Ripp’s younger sister sitting beside him and Megan herself in the backseat.

Ad

Trending

Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, has been a huge presence in the automotive entertainment industry since launching his YouTube channel in 2009. With over 4 million subscribers as of May 2025, his content spans a range of topics, including drag racing, complex car builds, and event hosting.

He became known through 1320Video and later for his viral “Cleetus” persona. His creations, like the stripped-down Corvette “Leroy” and the El Camino “Mullet,” have built massive followings. In 2020, he even bought and renovated Desoto Speedway, rebranding it as Freedom Factory—a space he now uses for his own events and community races.

Ad

McFarland has also tried his hand at NASCAR racing. In the Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, the 30-year-old has driven the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing.

Cleetus McFarland’s wife shares a moment with daughter Ella

Cleetus McFarland’s wife, Megan Mitchell, previously reshared an Instagram story that showed their baby daughter Ella alongside a friend’s child. The original story was posted by Bronte Bogetti and featured both toddlers seated together.

Ad

Madi reposted it to her own Instagram account. It was captioned

“Cuties💙💕,”

Earlier in 2024, Cleetus McFarland had uploaded a YouTube video titled “Cleetus Family Update – Two Kids Under Two Years Old!” In the video, he and Madi offered an unscripted update about parenting life, with Cleetus noting at the beginning that the video might include crying children or background noise. The couple was trying to present an unfiltered picture of what raising two very young children really looks like.

Ad

In the video, Megan compared her two birthing experiences. Ripp, their first child born in November 2022, had a longer and more demanding birth, 16 hours in the hospital and over three hours of delivery. Ella’s birth, by contrast, was much quicker and completely unmedicated, with just four hours spent at the hospital. Megan also added how the second experience felt more manageable, both during birth and in the early months of parenting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.