Cleetus McFarland’s wife shares a heartwarming snap feat. their daughter Ella

Cleetus McFarland’s wife, Madi Mitchell, recently shared an Instagram story showing their younger daughter, Ella, with a friend. The Instagram story was originally posted by someone named Bronte Bogetti, whose child is also in the picture.
Mitchell reshared the photo on her story. The caption on the story posted by Bogetti read,
“ Cuties💙💕”
In a YouTube video titled 'Cleetus Family Update - Two Kids Under Two Years Old!' that Mcfarland shared in 2024, the couple discussed parenting and how different the experiences were when it came to raising the two kids.
Right at the start of that video, McFarland made it clear that it would be unscripted, noting it might feature a crying baby, a crying toddler, and dogs breathing heavily, aiming for a more unfiltered outlook.
Mitchell contrasted the birth experiences of her two children. While Rip's labor was lengthy—16 hours at the hospital, followed by three and a half hours of pushing—Ella's birth was quicker and more natural. She recounted having an unmedicated birth with Ella, spending only four hours at the hospital.
They also touched on how parenting the second child felt easier in some ways. Madi said,
“It’s just so different because you know how to change a diaper, you know how to handle an infant,” [2:30 onwards]
Cleetus McFarland also talked about how his work life has changed. With help from his team, he now spends more time at home.
“I really spend 95% of my work now just editing and making videos,” he said [5:13 onwards]
Rip, as per the video, is described as intense and energetic, while Ella was given the adorable name, “Baby Zen.” Madi said she had manifested a calm baby, noting the clear personality differences between the two kids. According to her, Rip is always moving and knows exactly what he wants, while Ella is more relaxed and easy-going.
Cleetus McFarland opens up about buying private airport in Myakka City
Cleetus McFarland has expanded his footprint in Florida by purchasing a private airport in Myakka City. The property, now called Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airfield, spans 50 acres and features a professionally maintained grass runway. According to Tampa Bay, the deal was closed at $3.5 million.
McFarland said in a video that aviation has always been important to him, calling it something he was born with in his blood. [0:26]
The airport is just 15 minutes away from the Freedom Factory, and McFarland had his eyes on it for over two years. He first tried to reach out to the owner after spotting the location but didn’t have any luck.
Eventually, he met the owner at a Freedom Factory event, which led to a year-long negotiation process before the sale was finalized. Talking about how committed he was to the purchase, McFarland said,
“I just couldn’t let this place go.” [2:05]
The airfield, recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration, has been around for nearly 40 years. Some of the hangars on the property still house vintage aircrafts, including a classic Piper J-3 Cub, which was once used to train pilots during World War II. Describing the emotional pull of the place, McFarland said,
“When I first came here, I got the same feeling as when I walked into the Freedom Factory.” [2:09 onwards]
Cleetus McFarland also shared that he plans to build his home on the side of the runway. He wants to create a space where he can not only live but also store some of his race cars in a new custom-built hangar.