Cleetus McFarland’s wife shares a heartwarming snap feat. their daughter Ella

Cleetus McFarland’s wife, Madi Mitchell, recently shared an Instagram story showing their younger daughter, Ella, with a friend. The Instagram story was originally posted by someone named Bronte Bogetti, whose child is also in the picture.

Ad

Mitchell reshared the photo on her story. The caption on the story posted by Bogetti read,

“ Cuties💙💕”

Madi Mitchell's story on Instagram showing Mitchell and Cleetus Mcfarland's two kids. Source: Instagram, @itsmadimitchell

In a YouTube video titled 'Cleetus Family Update - Two Kids Under Two Years Old!' that Mcfarland shared in 2024, the couple discussed parenting and how different the experiences were when it came to raising the two kids.

Ad

Trending

Right at the start of that video, McFarland made it clear that it would be unscripted, noting it might feature a crying baby, a crying toddler, and dogs breathing heavily, aiming for a more unfiltered outlook.

Mitchell contrasted the birth experiences of her two children. While Rip's labor was lengthy—16 hours at the hospital, followed by three and a half hours of pushing—Ella's birth was quicker and more natural. She recounted having an unmedicated birth with Ella, spending only four hours at the hospital.

Ad

They also touched on how parenting the second child felt easier in some ways. Madi said,

“It’s just so different because you know how to change a diaper, you know how to handle an infant,” [2:30 onwards]

Cleetus McFarland also talked about how his work life has changed. With help from his team, he now spends more time at home.

“I really spend 95% of my work now just editing and making videos,” he said [5:13 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Rip, as per the video, is described as intense and energetic, while Ella was given the adorable name, “Baby Zen.” Madi said she had manifested a calm baby, noting the clear personality differences between the two kids. According to her, Rip is always moving and knows exactly what he wants, while Ella is more relaxed and easy-going.

Cleetus McFarland opens up about buying private airport in Myakka City

Cleetus McFarland has expanded his footprint in Florida by purchasing a private airport in Myakka City. The property, now called Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airfield, spans 50 acres and features a professionally maintained grass runway. According to Tampa Bay, the deal was closed at $3.5 million.

Ad

McFarland said in a video that aviation has always been important to him, calling it something he was born with in his blood. [0:26]

The airport is just 15 minutes away from the Freedom Factory, and McFarland had his eyes on it for over two years. He first tried to reach out to the owner after spotting the location but didn’t have any luck.

Eventually, he met the owner at a Freedom Factory event, which led to a year-long negotiation process before the sale was finalized. Talking about how committed he was to the purchase, McFarland said,

Ad

“I just couldn’t let this place go.” [2:05]

The airfield, recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration, has been around for nearly 40 years. Some of the hangars on the property still house vintage aircrafts, including a classic Piper J-3 Cub, which was once used to train pilots during World War II. Describing the emotional pull of the place, McFarland said,

“When I first came here, I got the same feeling as when I walked into the Freedom Factory.” [2:09 onwards]

Ad

Cleetus McFarland also shared that he plans to build his home on the side of the runway. He wants to create a space where he can not only live but also store some of his race cars in a new custom-built hangar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More