“I just couldn’t let this place go”: NASCAR Influencer Cleetus McFarland once opened up on his $3.5M splurge on Florida airport

YouTube star and NASCAR influencer, Cleetus McFarland, recently announced in a video that he bought a private airport in Myakka City, Florida. The 50-acre property, which includes a well-maintained grass runway, was purchased for $3.5 million (as sourced by Tampa Bay). The announcement was met with excitement from his 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, with the video garnering over 1.4 million views.

McFarland revealed that aviation has always been a major part of his life. He described it as something he was,

"born with in his blood" [0:26]

Adding it was “the ultimate slice of aviation heaven.” [1:21]

Located just 15 minutes from his Freedom Factory racetrack in Bradenton, he first discovered the property two years ago and attempted to contact the owner. He met the owner by chance at a Freedom Factory event, which led to nearly a year of discussions before the sale was finalized. McFarland was so determined to buy the airport that he said he spent nearly all his money to make it happen.

"I just couldn’t let this place go," he told his viewers. [2:05]

McFarland’s new airport, now called Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airfield, was built nearly 40 years ago. It has one of the best grass runways in the country and is recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The site also has a rich history, with some of its vintage hangars storing planes that have been around for decades. Describing the experience in his Youtube video, Cleetus Mcfarland shared,

“When I first came here, I got the same feeling as when I walked into the Freedom Factory. There's a vibe in the air that I just can't describe when you're on this property. It might be the history, the vintage planes hanging out, or the tractors sitting in the woods, but something about this place puts a smile on my face every time I arrive. I can't wait to tell you about our plans for the airport, including the construction of my home that will be on the side of the runway.” [2:09 onwards]

In his video tour, McFarland showcased the property, including the hangars and a vintage Piper J-3 Cub, which were used in training World War II pilots. He plans to build his home and a custom hangar near the runway, where he will also store some of his race cars.

What’s next for Cleetus McFarland?

Expanding his motorsports involvement, Cleetus McFarland recently announced he will race in the ARCA Menards Series at Bristol Motor Speedway this fall

On a recent episode of Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, McFarland confirmed his entry for the Bristol race on September 11. This will be his second ARCA race of the year, following his appearance at Talladega on April 26 with Rette Jones Racing’s No. 30 car.

“I’m just gonna run ARCA until I feel ready to go run Xfinity. And then when I feel ready to run Cup, I’m gonna run Cup,” he said.

McFarland first revealed his Talladega entry on the Dale Jr. Download podcast in February. He made his ARCA debut at Daytona earlier this year, but his race ended early due to a crash on lap 12. During his podcast appearance, McFarland shared his ultimate goal—racing in the Daytona 500.

