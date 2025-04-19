Cleetus McFarland shares hilarious pro tip for unexpected happiness: "Living life as a swan owner is different" 

YouTube star Cleetus McFarland recently shared a surprising but wholesome life tip that owning swans can drastically upgrade your happiness levels. In a light-hearted Instagram video uploaded on April 19, the motorsports personality offered fans an amusing update on his two swans and claimed that life had become "15 times better" since he adopted them.

Ad

Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, is known for his viral racing content, burnout contests, and drag events at the Freedom Factory in Florida. But this time, he has stepped into the role of a swan dad. The video showed him feeding his birds Cheerios while battling a mischievous wind gust that disrupted his feeding strategy.

He uploaded the hilarious video on Instagram, with his two swans, Penelope and Theodore, and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Being a swan owner changes things! 😂😂 🦢 #cleetusmcfarland #funny #luxury #swan"

Ad

The update has garnered attention from fans, amassing over 12,000 likes and 70 comments within three hours.

Cleetus shared how he usually gives the birds a small serving of Cheerios, but a gust of wind blew the bag wide open. Quickly realizing the excess, he stepped in to limit their portion. His narration throughout the clip added to the humour:

"Living life as a swan owner has been different. I get calls from people that would never even talk to me, before I had these two. Just overall, I'd say life is about 15 times better with swans than without. So pro tip in life, get some swans. Or find a friend that'll buy you some."

Ad

The video continues a running theme across Cleetus McFarland's social platforms with Penelope and Theodore in his backyard.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares advice with Cleetus McFarland ahead of Talladega ARCA race

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cleetus McFarland races part-time in the ARCA Menards Series in the #30 Kinetix Ford for Rette Jones Racing. While his earlier race in the series this year at Daytona ended early after a crash, McFarland had fun with his mentor, Greg Biffle. Ahead of his next race at Talladega Superspeedway, the 30-year-old YouTuber sought strategic insights from none other than NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In a recent video on his (McFarland) channel, Dale Jr. gave him a tactical breakdown of what Cleetus should focus on during the ARCA Menards Series race. When McFarland asked what kind of strategies he could follow next weekend, the veteran Cup Series driver encouraged patience and calculated aggression, particularly in the race's final quarter. He said:

Ad

"In the ARCA (Menards Series), I think you can just kind of continue to move forward by allowing other people to try things that don't work... If you just kind of have that mentality for probably three quarters of the race, you should be sitting inside the top eight. Then you can start being aggressive and taking some risks." (11:48 onwards)

Ad

Ad

The NASCAR Hall of Famer explained that Cleetus should focus on reading the draft and capitalizing on opportunities without overextending early.

Dale Jr. also referenced Cleetus' previous Daytona run, noting that a measured approach worked well until the final moments. Cleetus McFarland, absorbing the advice, agreed with the method. The veteran Cup Series driver also left McFarland stunned in the video with his driving skills on a #3 drag-style modified race truck.

The Arca Menards General Tire 200 will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on April 26 and will be available on FS1 and the Fox Sports App.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More