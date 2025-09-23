“Clock is ticking again”: Danica Patrick gives blunt take on Jimmy Kimmel’s TV return after suspension

Danica Patrick weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night TV after his recent suspension. The former NASCAR star suggested that Kimmel needs to stop making 'stupid, distasteful emotional jabs' if he wants to keep his job.Kimmel was fired last week for his comments on Charlie Kirk's shooter, sparking widespread uproar over the obstruction of free speech. The decision was taken after Nexstar and Sinclair, affiliated owners of ABC, vowed to remove Kimmel's show from their TV stations.Patrick, on the other hand, was grateful for the move and rejoiced in the return of 'human decency'. However, on Monday, September 22, Disney reinstated The Jimmy Kimmel Show, noting that the 57-year-old will return to hosting on Tuesday night.Reflecting upon the same, Patrick shared an Instagram story with the following subtext:&quot;Totally fine. An employer has a choice to hire and fire and run a business. I don't think he is as funny as he used to be, but that little problem will take care of itself in time. He will either start making real jokes and not stupid distasteful emotional jabs or he won't. When I raced I never talked about politics and religion. I understood the unspoken agreement to be PC.&quot;&quot;All that is ever at play, is money. And you better believe if it's not flowing, something goes. Clock is ticking again,&quot; she added.Danica Patrick' Instagram story on Jimmy Kimmel. Source:@Instagram/danicapatrickDanica Patrick is a media broadcaster herself. She currently works for Sky Sports as a pundit for Formula 1. She also does one-off coverages at events like the Indy 500.Danica Patrick shares heartfelt note after Charlie Kirk memorialDanica Patrick recently attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service held in Glendale, Arizona. The event was also graced by the US president, Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.Following the same, Patrick shares a series of images from the 'moving day' and attached a heartfelt note, saying,&quot;Charlie would ask... God use me for your will. Well, none of us wanted this, but it seems God has a pretty big plan for you... because not even death could stop your mission. In fact, it's stronger than ever. Well done, good and faithful servant&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick took up political commentary and backed Trump during his second bid for the presidency. As a supporter of MAGA, the Make America Great Again campaign, she also joined Charlie Kirk for podcast episodes on the same.She even credits him for getting her into politics. Kirk's right-wing youth movement, Turning Point USA, holds an annual conference called the AmericaFest. The event's 2023 edition was Patrick's first political event. She went on to speak on stage in the 2024 edition as well.