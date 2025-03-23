Coach Joe Gibbs’ JGR driver Chase Briscoe gets 100% real on Christopher Bell’s innovative pit stop strategy at Las Vegas

Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on Christopher Bell coming in his pit box at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. Briscoe said the unusual pit stop strategy was brilliant as it possibly saved Bell from losing a tire on the track.

For the uninitiated, Bell drove out of his pit box with a loose front left tire wheel lug nut. The No. 20 driver was radioed to come to his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Briscoe's pit box, which was positioned further in the pit lane, to let the No. 19 team tighten the wheel.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by FOX, Chase Briscoe shared his thoughts on Bell's Las Vegas pit stop strategy.

"I thought it was brilliant," the No. 19 JGR driver said. [0:09]

"It doesn't surprise me that that was something that's been talked about. They kind of always have a plan for everything," he added. [0:24]

If Christopher Bell had come out on the track and lost a wheel, he would've received a two-lap penalty. Moreover, his jackman and tire changer would've been suspended.

NASCAR clarified the rule about coming in another team's pit box. The officials noted that drivers receiving service outside their designated pit box would result in a flag status penalty (restart tail of the field or pass-through).

After the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chase Briscoe finished 17th. His JGR teammate Christopher Bell, who entered the race with a three-race win streak, crossed the line 12th.

Chase Briscoe drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Briscoe is the newest member of the Toyota-affiliated team following Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement from full-time competition last year.

"It's definitely been a bigger adjustment": Chase Briscoe on driving for Joe Gibbs Racing

In a pre-race interview at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Chase Briscoe opened up about his adjustments moving from Stewart-Haas Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing. The 30-year-old admitted that he was having to make more adjustments than he thought driving a faster car.

Briscoe, who started fourth at Homestead-Miami, told NASCAR Insider Dustin Long (via X):

"I would say it's definitely been a bigger adjustment than I thought it was going to be. I thought I would just get in and, like, I would just do my normal type of driving, and I would just go faster."

He added:

"That's been the biggest difference, I think, just fine-tuning everything and really them, making me think about, 'Okay, you need to really focus on this, and you can do this different and do this better.' And that's just something that I had to a certain extent at SHR but never to the detail that I do now. So these last two weeks especially last week in Vegas I have never driven Vegas that way in my entire life. It was like going to a whole new racetrack."

Expand Tweet

Briscoe spent four years with SHR driving the No. 14 Ford Mustang. After SHR left NASCAR in 2024, the Indiana native signed with JGR to pilot the No. 19 Toyota Camry alongside teammates Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs.

