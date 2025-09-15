“Coach, will you quit using the word patience?”: Joe Gibbs on grandson Ty's refusal to be patient and relentless drive to win

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs was featured in an interview after the Bass Pro Shops Night Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 13, 2025. During the post-race interaction, Gibbs shared his grandson Ty Gibbs' thoughts on refusing to be patient anymore and wanting to drive aggressively to win.Ty Gibbs had a fast Toyota Camry XSE during the 500-lap race and qualified among the top five drivers ahead of his JGR teammates. Gibbs qualified in fourth place with a best lap time of 15.14 seconds and reached a top speed of 126.78 mph. Meanwhile, AJ Allmendinger secured the pole position with a 0.03-second lead over Gibbs.Following a good start, on lap 24, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the lead from the #10 Chevy driver. Gibbs then led 201 laps in the 500-lap race and won stage two. However, with 50 laps to go, the #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver missed his chance to enter the pit roads and had to complete another lap with a deflated right-front tire.Reflecting on his grandson's remarkable performance at Bristol, Joe Gibbs shared a conversation he had with Ty Gibbs and told the media (via X):&quot;Yeah, this sport is really hard, and I keep telling him honestly I use the word 'patience'. And two races ago, we were talking after the race, and he said, &quot;Coach, will you quit using the word 'patience'? I don't want you to ever use it again.&quot; So patience is out the window. We're trying to win here.&quot;&quot;And so no, I just think he knows this is what he's going to do, you know, his entire life. And so he's after it. And I think I admire, like I said, our entire 54 team, to be truthful. They're young, but the pit crew, everybody, they just keep fighting. So it's really great.&quot;After the final round mishap, Ty Gibbs finished the 500-lap race in P10 behind his teammate Chase Briscoe. Meanwhile, the #20 JGR driver, Christopher Bell, won the Bristol race and sealed his spot in the next phase of the 2025 playoffs.“That’s a huge deal”: Joe Gibbs shared his thoughts on Ty Gibbs aiming to secure his maiden victoryAfter wrapping the first race of the Round of 16, the Cook Out Southern 500 held on August 31, 2025, at Darlington Race, Joe Gibbs sat down with ASAP Sports for an interview. During the post-race interaction, a NASCAR reporter asked the Joe Gibbs Racing owner about his plans with the #54 Toyota Camry XSE team.Additionally, Toyota overpowered the Darlington Raceway event with its solid performance. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver, Denny Hamlin, secured another pole position at the race. Followed by his teammate Chase Briscoe in P2, Christopher Bell in P7, and the #54 Camry driver Ty Gibbs qualified in P16 with a 0.43-second gap from the pole sitter.Following a slow start, Ty Gibbs wrapped stage one in P12 and then fell multiple spots in the next stage, finishing in 19th place. Continuing further, Gibbs wrapped the main event in P22. Reflecting on the same, Joe Gibbs got candid about his plans for the #54 team:&quot;For the 54, we're trying to win the first race, so that's a huge deal. There's a lot each week when we go to the racetrack. We kind of all work together at the shop. When we get to the racetrack, it pretty much divides up; everybody is kind of on their own. We still share some information,&quot; he added.Toyota has dominated the Round of 16 with its remarkable performance. The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver, Chase Briscoe, won the first race of the first phase of the playoffs. This was followed by Denny Hamlin clinching his fifth win during the Enjoy Illinois 300 and Christopher Bell winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.