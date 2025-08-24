Cody Ware sends a strong message to NASCAR rivals after historic Daytona run

Cody Ware led for the second time this season on Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Speaking to the media post-race, he was proud of the feat and shared that it's only a matter of time before Rick Ware Racing breaks into victory lane.Apart from a P13 finish in Atlanta, Ware and his No. 51 team have been a no-show all season. The only instance where he qualified inside the top 30 was at the Daytona 500. Since inclement weather cancelled Friday's qualifying, Ware began on 35th due to NASCAR's performance metric.However, the 29-year-old made his way to the top 15 by Stage 1, led the field on a Stage 2 restart, and consistently battled to keep his position. Once Chase Briscoe cleared him for the lead, Ware got stuck in the middle and shuffled out of the top 10, ultimately ending his day at 20th with 23 laps led.&quot;We were upfront all day and we were fighting for the win as much as we could and I'm proud of that,&quot; Cody Ware said via X/Dalton Hopkins&quot;I think people better start wrapping their brains around sometime soon we're gonna be in victory lane, so looking forward to just keep hitting our marks and getting closer to that day,&quot; he added.Cody Ware currently ranks 36th in points and dead last among the full-time drivers. Ware's 23-lap lead is his career-best record in the Cup Series.Cody Ware's spotter causes confusion during Daytona pitstopsCody Ware's spotter was accused of lying after fumbling a pit stop call on Saturday. The No. 51 driver was apparently confused on when to pit and complained about multiple voices on the team radio talking over each other.NASCAR reporter Toby Christie reported on the radio exchange on his X handle, writing.“Cody Ware says the team needs to just have one person tell him when he's pitting and not speak over top of each other. Spotter is questioned on why he didn't tell Ware to pit before the lap they were pitting.”&quot;Spotter says he didn't hear when they were pitting. The team called BS and said that they heard the crew chief tell him, and heard him say copy,” the post further mentioned.Cody Ware made his Cup Series return in 2023 and is in his first full-time season this year. He's the son of RWR's team owner and former racing driver, Rick Ware. The team is currently embroiled in a charter dispute with Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club.A key breakthrough was reached this week as LMC secured a preliminary injunction against RWR, blocking any charter sale until litigation ends. The ruling effectively halts RWR’s deal with former Spire Motorsports owner TJ Puchyr, which is supposedly worth $100 million.