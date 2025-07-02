RWR owner Rick Ware reportedly sold his team for $100,000,000+ to TJ Puchyr according to Bubba Wallace’s spotter

Rick Ware Racing owner Rick Ware has reportedly sold his team to TJ Puchyr for over $100 million, revealed Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft. In his recent social media post, Kraft revealed the numbers by sharing one of Dirty Mo Media's videos on the said deal.

Mr. Ware, the owner of the Cup Series outfit Rick Ware Racing, sold off his team to TJ Puchyr, the man who previously owned Spire Motorsports. The numbers concerning Puchyr's newly acquired team were undisclosed until Kraft shared the same in a recent post.

Taking to his official X account, Kraft, the spotter for Bubba Wallace's 23XI Toyota Camry XSE, wrote:

"$100+ million deal?! 😳 Are you saying good for Rick, or these numbers are crazy?"

In fact, Kraft was referring to his statement from the recent Door Bumper Clear podcast with Ryan Blaney, Karsyn Elledge, and Tommy Baldwin. Speaking about the deal, here's what Kraft said:

"I mean listen, you're talking about building an empire, there were some big numbers getting thrown around the garage. In the rumor mill, North of nine figures, so...he did well. So it's good to see and it just shows you what the value of these charters." (1:08-1:20)

Here's the post, and the video by Freddie Kraft on X:

TJ Puchyr, who bought the team from Rick Ware, is a renowned name among the NASCAR fraternity. He, along with Jeff Dickerson, formed Spire Motorsports back in 2018.

They bought a charter from Furniture Row Racing that year and formed Spire together. However, Puchyr is no longer connected to the team as he sold his stake in Spire Motorsports, leaving only Jefferson in the team.

"I believe we can make this a competitive organization, even a winner": Rick Ware Racing's new owner after acquiring new team

Cody Ware (#51 Rick Ware Racing Evel Knievel/Parts Plus Ford) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 16, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. - Source: Getty

TJ Puchyr, the new owner of Rick Ware Racing, shared his thoughts and opened up about his objective. Speaking about this in an interview with Associated Press, here's what Puchyr said:

"I’ve won at everything I’ve done at every level, and I think we can compete with these guys. I think we can build it brick-by-brick and it’s going to take people, money and time."

"It’s not lost on me that [RWR] is the 36th-place car in the garage, we all see it. But I believe we can make this a competitive organization, even a winner," he further added.

However, TJ Puchyr would need to keep Cody Ware, the son of Ware, on the team as per the contract agreement between Mr. Ware and him. RWR currently fields one full-time charter in the Cup Series and has a two-year deal with RFK Racing to lease both of its Charters for one year each.

