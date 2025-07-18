Cody Ware shows off his brand new addition of rare Pokemon cards

Ahead of the race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Cody Ware tapped into his hobby of collecting Pokémon cards. He shared his two new additions to his vintage collection on social media, including a 2001 Houndoom Neo Revelation Holo card and a 2002 Shining Tyranitar Neo Destiny card.Ware, 29, is the full-time driver of the #51 Ford Mustang at Rick Ware Racing. He arrives at Dover following a 34th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway, where he lost a tire on the track on lap 96. As a result, two of his pit crew members have been suspended for two races starting this weekend.In an Instagram post on Friday (July 18), the North Carolina native showed off his latest Pokémon cards and wrote:“New additions to the vintage collection.”Cody Ware's Instagram story - Source: @codyshaneware on IGThe upcoming race at Dover Motor Speedway will witness Cody Ware go up against 36 other NASCAR drivers, including JJ Yeley, the sole open car entrant driving the #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet. He is coming off a series of misfortunes, including a high-speed crash on the streets of Chicago two weeks ago, where he hit the tire barrier in turn six.The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover is set to commence on July 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The race is also hosting the fourth round of the In-Season Challenge, though Ware failed to qualify for one of the 32 spots.Cody Ware drives the #51 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing - Source: ImagnAfter 20 races, the Ford driver has yet to finish in the top 10. This year marks his return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2022 season.“Praise the Lord for keeping me safe”: Cody Ware on health update after scary crash in ChicagoFollowing his crash in the Chicago street race, Cody Ware shared an update on social media about his health. The 29-year-old was cleared to race the following week at Sonoma Raceway and thanked his #51 crew for working on his car to keep him safe.For the unversed, Ware was running in 18th when his brake rotor blew on the long straight approaching turn six on the penultimate lap. Instead of trying to save the car, he rode the wall to slow down before crashing into the tire barrier. He was able to walk out of his car on his own.Speaking about the incident, the Ford driver wrote on Instagram:“Thank you to everyone who has reached out the last couple days and checked on me. Praise the Lord for keeping me safe during that wreck, blowing a rotor at Chicago was not a fun experience. Huge thanks to my team and all the mechanics working on these cars to keep me safe, and all of the safety equipment that I was wearing. We had a fast @arbys cheesesteak Ford all day!!! Ready to take what we learned and hit it at Sonoma.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile he settled with a 26th-place finish, Shane van Gisbergen won the race, followed by Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick, respectively. SVG was also victorious in the Xfinity Series race the previous day, allowing the Kiwi driver to sweep the weekend.