Cole Custer to drive Rick Ware Racing’s Car in next NASCAR Cup Series races, here’s why

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer is all set to make his return to the Cup Series, driving the #51 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang in select races for Rick Ware Racing in the ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Monday, Rick Ware Racing announced that Custer will compete in next three Cup races, starting with this weekend’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, followed by New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), and Pocono Raceway (July 23).

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cole Custer to drive the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Cup car for the next three races -- Atlanta, New Hampshire and Pocono. Cole Custer to drive the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Cup car for the next three races -- Atlanta, New Hampshire and Pocono.

In a statement, the owner of the organization Rick Ware said:

“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team. He has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year. We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”

The 25-year-old, Ladera Ranch, California-native has scored one win, including one pole, two top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes in 111 starts in NASCAR’s top-level Series.

After competing in the three seasons at NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing, Custer moved back to the NASCAR’s second tier series where he competes in the #00 for SHR. He last competed in the series at the 2022 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Cole Custer spoke about making his NASCAR Cup Series return with RWR

The three-race stint is a kind of reunion for Cole Custer and Rick Ware Racing (RWR) as they have teamed up in both Cup Series (2018) and Xfinity Series (2011).

Custer is excited to return to Cup Series with RWR and is looking forward to have solid performances in scheduled races.

In a statement, Custer said:

“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again. I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity. RWR is building a solid program and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group and hopefully, we’ll have some solid runs together.”

Jacob Companies will be the primary sponsor for Custer’s scheduled races.

Catch Cole Custer in action at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9. The event will air live on USA Network at 7 pm ET.

