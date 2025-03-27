Cole Custer to revive classic NASCAR era with Jimmy Spencer throwback at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series' Haas Factory Team has revealed a look at their driver, Cole Custer's, livery for the race at the Darlington track at the beginning of next month. Custer's #41 car will be sporting a throwback look for the event, referencing the livery of former Cup Series driver Jimmy Spencer. The #41 will have a red-and-white paint scheme similar to the one Spencer's car used to sport during the early 2000s when he drove for Travis Carter Enterprises.

Ad

The Haas Factory Team shared the appearance of Custer's vehicle, with their caption referencing Spencer's nickname, "Mr. Excitement":

""Mr. Excitement" returns to The Lady in Black. 🏁 Cole Custer's throwback scheme for Darlington Raceway pays homage to Jimmy Spencer's iconic No. 41 car from the early 2000s."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

'The Lady in Black' in the team's caption is another nickname reference, with the Darlington Raceway owning that title. According to a theory, the Darlington Raceway is called so because it was the first NASCAR speedway to pave the way for the black asphalt.

Jimmy Spencer had 478 race starts at the Cup Level, where he achieved two wins, 28 Top-fives, and 80 Top-10 finishes during his career. Mr.Excitement had more success in the Xfinity Series, where he registered 12 wins, 44 Top-fives, and 93 top-10 finishes out of 211 race starts.

Ad

2025 marks Custer's first full-time season in the Cup Series since 2022. In between, Custer drove for the Haas team in the Xfinity Series and won the championship title in 2023 and came in second in the standings in 2024.

So far, the 27-year-old has failed to make it into the Top 10 of any race this season. His best result came at the Daytona 500 when he crossed the finish line to take 21st place.

The Goodyear 400, taking place at the Darlington Raceway, will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 6.

Ad

HFT shares a preview of Cole Custer and Xfinity Team's liveries for the Martinsville Race

Apart from sharing a look of the Darlington livery of Cole Custer, who is the only charter the Haas Factory team has in the Cup Series, the Kannapolis-based outfit also shared a look of the paint scheme of the #41 car, as well as their two Xfinity Series charters, for the race at the Martinsville Speedway. Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed pilot the #41 and the #00 cars in the second tier of the stock car racing sport for the HFT.

Ad

The team shared a look of all three liveries on their Instagram account, adding the caption:

"Catching sunsets and good vibes in Martinsville. 📎"

The Xfinity Series event, 'US Marine Corps 250,' and the Cup Series event, 'Cook Out 400, ' will take place at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback