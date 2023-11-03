Cole Custer set to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in Xfinity Series

Cole Custer has signed a contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing to continue driving the #00 Ford Mustang for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. This will mark Custer’s second consecutive season as a full-time driver with the team in the series.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a great return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year with Stewart-Haas Racing. He has won two races, apart frorm 13 top-5s and 20 top-10s. He will compete for his maiden Xfinity Series title this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

On Thursday, November 2, Stewart-Haas Racing made the official announcement in a post shared on social media, with a caption that reads:

“Excited to be back in the 00 next year with @Stewart-Haas Racing”

Stewart-Haas Racing haven't revealed the length of the contract. The deal presumably locks Custer in for the foreseeable future.

Cole Custer also holds one career NASCAR Cup Series win with Stewart-Haas Racing, which came in his rookie season in 2020 at Kentucky Speedway. He returned to the series with SHR this year after spending a full-time ride from 2017-19.

“Winning a championship is definitely a career-defining moment” – Cole Custer on winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series title

Heading to the season-finale Phoenix race, the #00 SHR Ford driver has expressed his feeling on winning first-ever Xfinity championship after missing out on second place twice in 2018 and 2019.

Speaking to media about his goal for the championship race, Custer said (via speedwaydigest.com):

"Winning a championship is definitely a career-defining moment. I think after finishing second twice and being so close, it's everything that we want. It was our whole goal coming into this year because we believed that we could be the team to beat SHR has been so done to that driver championship in the Xfinity Series before, and to be the first one to get it would mean a lot."

He continued:

"That's what our whole goal is Going to try to win this is all a driver ever dreams of since we were kids. It's pretty much championship or bust"

Catch Cole Custer in action at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4.