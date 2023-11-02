NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 03, 2023 00:15 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
The Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race this weekend. The 33rd race and the final race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, a 200-mile race that is guaranteed to be action-packed, kicks off at 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 4.

The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, is a one-mile-long tri-oval shaped track. It opened in 1988 and will host the 25th annual championship race.

The season finale race will feature 38 of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open for this week’s Xfinity race at 7:05 pm ET on Friday, November 3.

That will be followed by qualifying sessions at 3:30 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event. Joe Gibbs Racing and Ty Gibbs are the defending champions of the Xfinity Series Championship Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity title-deciding race at the Phoenix Raceway:

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race kicks off with Brad Perez running the first lap and Justin Allgaier in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race:

  1. Brad Perez - 43.100
  2. Timmy Hill - 40.650
  3. Rajah Caruth - 39.950
  4. Dawson Cram - 38.600
  5. Chris Hacker - 37.250
  6. Stefan Parsons - 36.800
  7. Joey Gase - 35.450
  8. Kyle Sieg - 34.150
  9. JJ Yeley - 34.000
  10. Daniel Dye - 31.650
  11. Kyle Weatherman - 31.250
  12. Brennan Poole - 27.800
  13. Ryan Ellis - 27.350
  14. Joe Graf Jr - 227.350
  15. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 27.250
  16. Connor Mosack - 27.050
  17. Ryan Sieg - 26.900
  18. Blaine Perkins - 24.450
  19. Derek Kraus - 23.700
  20. Chandler Smith - 23.600
  21. Kaz Grala - 23.350
  22. Brett Moffitt - 19.850
  23. Jeremy Clements - 19.450
  24. Josh Williams - 19.400
  25. Anthony Alfredo - 17.250
  26. Brandon Jones - 16.900
  27. Parker Kligerman - 12.900
  28. Austin Hill - 12.850
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 12.650
  30. Myatt Snider - 11.550
  31. Jeb Burton - 10.500
  32. Riley Herbst - 8.000
  33. Josh Berry - 7.700
  34. Daniel Hemric - 6.950
  35. Sheldon Creed - 4.850
  36. Sammy Smith - 3.750
  37. Sam Mayer - 16.300
  38. Cole Custer - 12.100
  39. John Hunter Nemechek - 10.500
  40. Justin Allgaier - 1.500

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4, live on USA Network and MRN.

