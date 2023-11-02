NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race this weekend. The 33rd race and the final race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, a 200-mile race that is guaranteed to be action-packed, kicks off at 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 4.

The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, is a one-mile-long tri-oval shaped track. It opened in 1988 and will host the 25th annual championship race.

The season finale race will feature 38 of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open for this week’s Xfinity race at 7:05 pm ET on Friday, November 3.

That will be followed by qualifying sessions at 3:30 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event. Joe Gibbs Racing and Ty Gibbs are the defending champions of the Xfinity Series Championship Race.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity title-deciding race at the Phoenix Raceway:

The qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race kicks off with Brad Perez running the first lap and Justin Allgaier in the final one.

Here’s the full qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race:

Brad Perez - 43.100 Timmy Hill - 40.650 Rajah Caruth - 39.950 Dawson Cram - 38.600 Chris Hacker - 37.250 Stefan Parsons - 36.800 Joey Gase - 35.450 Kyle Sieg - 34.150 JJ Yeley - 34.000 Daniel Dye - 31.650 Kyle Weatherman - 31.250 Brennan Poole - 27.800 Ryan Ellis - 27.350 Joe Graf Jr - 227.350 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 27.250 Connor Mosack - 27.050 Ryan Sieg - 26.900 Blaine Perkins - 24.450 Derek Kraus - 23.700 Chandler Smith - 23.600 Kaz Grala - 23.350 Brett Moffitt - 19.850 Jeremy Clements - 19.450 Josh Williams - 19.400 Anthony Alfredo - 17.250 Brandon Jones - 16.900 Parker Kligerman - 12.900 Austin Hill - 12.850 Parker Retzlaff - 12.650 Myatt Snider - 11.550 Jeb Burton - 10.500 Riley Herbst - 8.000 Josh Berry - 7.700 Daniel Hemric - 6.950 Sheldon Creed - 4.850 Sammy Smith - 3.750 Sam Mayer - 16.300 Cole Custer - 12.100 John Hunter Nemechek - 10.500 Justin Allgaier - 1.500

Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4, live on USA Network and MRN.