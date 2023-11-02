NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway?

The Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race this weekend. The 33rd race and the final race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, a 200-mile race that is guaranteed to be action-packed, kicks off at 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 4.
The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, is a one-mile-long tri-oval shaped track. It opened in 1988 and will host the 25th annual championship race.
The season finale race will feature 38 of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open for this week’s Xfinity race at 7:05 pm ET on Friday, November 3.
That will be followed by qualifying sessions at 3:30 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event. Joe Gibbs Racing and Ty Gibbs are the defending champions of the Xfinity Series Championship Race.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday’s Xfinity title-deciding race at the Phoenix Raceway:
The qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race kicks off with Brad Perez running the first lap and Justin Allgaier in the final one.
Here’s the full qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race:
- Brad Perez - 43.100
- Timmy Hill - 40.650
- Rajah Caruth - 39.950
- Dawson Cram - 38.600
- Chris Hacker - 37.250
- Stefan Parsons - 36.800
- Joey Gase - 35.450
- Kyle Sieg - 34.150
- JJ Yeley - 34.000
- Daniel Dye - 31.650
- Kyle Weatherman - 31.250
- Brennan Poole - 27.800
- Ryan Ellis - 27.350
- Joe Graf Jr - 227.350
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 27.250
- Connor Mosack - 27.050
- Ryan Sieg - 26.900
- Blaine Perkins - 24.450
- Derek Kraus - 23.700
- Chandler Smith - 23.600
- Kaz Grala - 23.350
- Brett Moffitt - 19.850
- Jeremy Clements - 19.450
- Josh Williams - 19.400
- Anthony Alfredo - 17.250
- Brandon Jones - 16.900
- Parker Kligerman - 12.900
- Austin Hill - 12.850
- Parker Retzlaff - 12.650
- Myatt Snider - 11.550
- Jeb Burton - 10.500
- Riley Herbst - 8.000
- Josh Berry - 7.700
- Daniel Hemric - 6.950
- Sheldon Creed - 4.850
- Sammy Smith - 3.750
- Sam Mayer - 16.300
- Cole Custer - 12.100
- John Hunter Nemechek - 10.500
- Justin Allgaier - 1.500
Catch all Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4, live on USA Network and MRN.