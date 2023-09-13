Cole Custer will run a Kevin Harvick tribute paint scheme at Bristol Xfinity race

In an exciting turn of events, Cole Custer, the rising star in the Xfinity Series, is set to run a Kevin Harvick tribute paint scheme at the 2023 Bristol Xfinity race.

This move not only underscores the respect and admiration within the NASCAR community but also bridges the generational gap, celebrating the past while shaping the future of stock car racing.

Kevin Harvick, a name synonymous with NASCAR success, has enjoyed an illustrious career in the sport. With numerous championships and victories under his belt, he has left an indelible mark on NASCAR.

Custer's decision to pay homage to Kevin Harvick is a testament to the profound impact Harvick has had on the sport and the young racers following in his tire tracks.

The paint scheme chosen for this tribute is a visual masterpiece that captures the essence of Kevin Harvick's iconic career. The primary colors of black and white, accented with the bright red of the Stewart-Haas Racing logo, evoke memories of Harvick's dominant years on the track.

The #4, synonymous with Kevin Harvick's car number throughout his career, is prominently displayed, ensuring that fans and fellow racers alike will instantly recognize the tribute.

Cole Custer's road to the NASCAR Xfinity Series finale at Kansas Speedway

Cole Custer is gearing up for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, eager to secure a victory and accumulate more playoff points before he embarks on his championship quest.

Custer's recent performances have been impressive, with a fifth-place finish at Daytona and a fourth-place result at Darlington Raceway in the past two weeks. He's determined to maintain this strong momentum going into the race this weekend.

Although his past experiences at Kansas Speedway have been somewhat unpredictable, Custer has consistently been a strong contender on intermediate tracks throughout the current season.

As we approach the final race before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs starts on September 15th at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, Custer currently occupies the fourth position in the driver standings.

He has secured his spot in the postseason thanks to his two victories earlier in the season – one on June 3rd at Portland International Raceway and another on July 2nd in the inaugural Chicago Street Race.

Custer has already amassed an impressive total of 17 playoff points, a testament to his race wins and stage victories this season.

The Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday will be Cole Custer's fifth appearance in the Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway. His most notable performance at this track came in October 2019 when he led an impressive 85 laps but ultimately finished in 11th place.

Additionally, Custer has competed at Kansas Speedway seven times in other NASCAR series – once in the NASCAR Truck Series and six times in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In his lone Truck Series outing in May 2016, he secured a seventh-place finish, while his best result in the Cup Series came in September 2021, with an 18th-place finish.