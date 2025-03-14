"Coming home to a family": Carl Edwards 'couldn't be more excited' for his return to NASCAR as an analyst 

Carl Edwards recently opened up on what he foresees his next chapter in NASCAR to be like. The former JGR driver was recently announced as one of the broadcasting team members from Prime as an analyst for the 2025 season.

During the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Edwards about what he expects from his upcoming opportunity with Prime. Edwards claimed he doesn't know, and that is 'one of the neatest parts.' He said it feels like 'an adventure', one where everything lined up perfectly him.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer recalled a conversation with Earnhardt Jr. regarding the opportunity with Prime. Edwards said he wanted to convey to Junior how he wanted to be a part of it while Junior explained that he wants to do it as a team and 'be a family.'

"That's exactly what I was hoping. You took the words I was hoping you would say and you just said them. That was a part of this. My family getting to be at the track with me and share all this at an age where my kids are old enough to understand really what's going on, to be around all these great people, that's a big part, they're pumped," Edwards explained. [1:24:25]

He said that the welcome he received from NASCAR at Darlington last season, his HoF honor, are all things he could've never imagined. Moreover, Carl Edwards said all of these honors signalled the 'perfect timing' for him to come back and be a part of NASCAR again.

"I don't know what it will turn into but it feels good. I'm excited. It's going to be fun. It feels like I tried to say during that speech, coming home to a family that I haven't seen in a long time. I couldn't be more excited about it," he added.

Carl Edwards on the one non-negotiable for him as an analyst in the 2025 season

Speaking further on the Dale Jr. Download, Carl Edwards revealed what he believes would be the toughest part of his role with Prime as an analyst. The former JGR driver said he's worried about not being 'up to speed technically' with the Next Gen cars.

As for being critical, Edwards said he'll have to think about it. Having said that, he pointed to the one non-negotiable for him as an analyst in his duties from the booth.

"I'm going to try real hard though, to remember that the fans are what make the sport go around. And if we can't tell the fans what we really think, and what we really believe is going on, then we're really doing them a disservice," he said. [1:26:30]

Carl Edwards hoped that with Amazon Prime, they'll get a chance an time to do more than just a throwaway clip as an analyst. He said he's looking forward to having the opportunity to share his opinion and also take the opinions of others on any given subject.

