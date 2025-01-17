"Complaining about my clothes again": Frankie Muniz's wife Paige calls out brands for sizing issues

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently called out clothing brands for her sizing issues. She took to her Instagram to share a story explaining the problem and asked her female fans for a solution to find some quality clothes according to her size.

Frankie and Paige have been together since 2016. They met while the Truck Series driver was venturing into his stock car racing career. After two years of dating, they got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot on February 20, 2020. Nearly a year later, they were blessed with their first child, Mauz Mosley, in 2021.

In her recent Instagram story, Frankie Muniz's wife complained and expressed her frustration about the challenges of finding clothes that fit her properly. Despite being in her mid-30s, she often resorts to shopping in the kid's section as adult sizes don't work for her. She also mentioned that sometimes she needs to take out the sequins on her jeans to get a proper fitting.

"I know, me complaining about clothes again... it's just absurd guys. I should not be in my mid-3Os shopping in the children's section cutting off bows and taking sequins out of my jeans just to get a pair that actually fit me.," wrote Paige Muniz.

She further asked for her female fans' help and wrote:

"ANY GIRLIES OUT THERE WITH A FAV BRAND THAT IS STILL TRUE TO SIZE THAT DOESNT MAKE THEIR SIZE 4 A SIZE 03"

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Paige Muniz's struggles in finding clothes that fits her (Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram)

Frankie Muniz's wife Page Muniz hilariously promotes a healthy eating habit for her son

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife recently opened up about her struggles of being a parent. She took to her Instagram and shared a hilarious way to promote healthy eating habits for her son.

In her story, Paige Muniz deconstructed her son's favorite soft toy named 'Ah' and removed all the material inside the toy. She then explained to her son that the plushie was in bad condition because it did not eat vegetables. In the clip, Paige mentioned she did it to make her son eat broccoli for breakfast and wrote:

“Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?”

Paige Muniz was a professional model before she met her significant other and won the Miss Classic Kumite title in 2013, boosting her popularity. After her gig in the modeling industry, she ventured into sports and became a sports presenter for the golf network. She has also co-created the well-recognized television series Frontier Town and co-owns a store, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars.

Meanwhile, Frankie Muniz has had a passion for racing since childhood and competed in his first race when he was 15. After racing in the open-wheel series, he ventured into the ARCA Series and landed a full-time seat in the Truck Series for the 2025 season under Reaume Brothers Racing.

