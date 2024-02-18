Concerning images of NASCAR driver Chris Hacker shared on social media after terrible accident en route to Daytona weekend race

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series driver Chris Hacker, who was involved in a road accident on Wednesday (February 14), has reportedly undergone serious medical procedures as the nature of the racecar driver's injuries surface.

Seen driving the #30 Toyota Tundra for On Point Motorsports in NASCAR's Nationwide Series, Hacker was en route to the sport's regular-season start at Daytona International Speedway when the mishap occurred.

A further update on the 24-year-old driver's health has surfaced online with former rockstar-turned-NASCAR driver manager Nathan Blasdell taking to X (formerly Twitter) to update fans. Despite being in good spirits during the early hours of his visit to the hospital after the accident, several internal injuries surfaced as CT scans were conducted on Chris Hacker.

The results of the CT scan showed Hacker with multiple spinal fractures, a collapsed lung and a lacerated kidney, along with internal bleeding.

Nathan Blasdell also gave fans a look into the driver's condition after undergoing medical procedures, posting concerning images of Hacker post-operation.

The driver has been touted to be stable after procedures, with expectations of a long recovery process ahead of him.

How many races did Chris Hacker take part in last year?

Despite his NASCAR career going off track due to a suspension issued by the governing body for his DWI arrest in August last year, Chris Hacker was on the path to recovery in the sport. The 24-year-old driver was recently reinstated by the governing body after serving his 2-month-long ban. Hacker also claimed to have been sober for 6 months in a social media post after his run-in with the law.

The 2023 Xfinity Series season saw Hacker participate during the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, adding to three previous starts in the nationwide series as well. The On Point Motorsports driver also featured in five Truck Series races last year.

With a lengthy recovery in front of Chris Hacker for the foreseeable future, the 24-year-old's tumultuous NASCAR tale might still have something to offer down the line.

Meanwhile, after a chaotic NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday, the Xfinity and Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway remain postponed to Monday due to inclement weather conditions on the track.