Connor Jones set to make NASCAR Truck Series debut with Thorsport Racing

Connor Jones will race in nine NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races this season as he joins Thorsport Racing.

Jones will pilot the team's fifth entry driving the No. 66 Ford F-150.

Jones said:

“It’s always been my dream to enter into the NASCAR Truck Series, I’m thrilled to be signing a multi-year contract with ThorSport Racing. They have a rich history within the Truck Series, along with being proven Champions.”

“This will be a great year for me to learn and gain more experience behind the wheel of a NASCAR Truck. I know I have a strong team and organization surrounding me.”

Conner Jones @connerjones88 The news is out. I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed a multi-year contract with @ThorSportRacing to compete in the No. 66 truck in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series. See you at Martinsville! The news is out. I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed a multi-year contract with @ThorSportRacing to compete in the No. 66 truck in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series. See you at Martinsville! https://t.co/Y0rfPeNyAm

The 16-year-old will make his Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway on April 14th followed by North Wilkesboro Speedway (20 May), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (3 June), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (8 July), Richmond Raceway (29 July), Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (11 August), Milwaukee Mile (27 August), Bristol Motor Speedway (14 September), and Phoenix Raceway (3 November).

Jones drives part-time in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and the Arca Menards Series West driving the Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports.

He joined Venturini Motorsports in January last year. Jones, 16, also has experience driving in Legend Cars, Late Model Stocks, Pro Late Stocks, and Super Late Models. Jones will be the youngest driver for Thorsports Racing since the team's inception in 1996.

With Connor Jones set to drive the No. 66 truck, Ty Majeski switches to No. 98, having driven the No. 66 last year. The other entries for Thormotorsports are No. 88 driven by Matt Crafton, No. 99 driven by Ben Rhodes, and No. 13 piloted by newcomer Hailie Deegan.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series 2023 season to kick-off at Daytona

The NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona. The season opener registered 42 entries for the 250-mile race on February 17 and out of the 42 trucks, only 36 will get to race for the event.

Notable entries for the event are #04 (Kaden Honeycutt), #1 (Jason White), #7 (Corey LaJoie), #17 (Sammy Smith), #20 (Derek Kraus), #22 (Josh Reaume), #30 (Chris Hacker), #34 (Jason White), #35 (Chase Elliott), #41 (Travis Pastrana), #46 (Johnny Sauter), #51 (Jack Wood), #75 (Parker Kligerman), #84 (Clay Greenfield), #96 (Todd Peck), #97 (Codie Rohrbaugh).

The schedule for the season opener is packed with events. Daytona International Speedway will host the season opener for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Menards series over the five-day event.

The Truck Series schedule is as follows:

The first practice session starts at 5:05 pm EST on February 16. The Qualifying Session starts at 3:00 pm EST on February 17 with the Truck Series race on the same day. The green flag for the Truck Series Race is set to drop at 7:30 pm EST.

Poll : 0 votes