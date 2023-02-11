"I'm nervous talking about it": 2023 Daytona 500 will be Travis Pastrana's biggest challenge of his career

Travis Patrana isn't fazed by performing backflips on dirtbikes or jumping cars over helicopters. However, the Daytona 500 does make the legendary stunt driver a little vary of what he is about to partake in.

Due to participation in the 65th run of the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race, Pastrana will be seen competing amongst the sport's premier talent from behind the wheel of a 23XI Racing entry.

Jumping into the deep end of the pool without preparation, Pastrana self-admittedly was slightly unsure of his chances in the 500-mile-long race.

The 39-year-old will be getting behind the wheel of the #67 entry under the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, with zero experience of NASCAR's Next Gen cars that debuted into the sport last year.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski Travis Pastrana’s paint scheme for the 2023 Daytona 500…



It also appears that Pastrana will be competing in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona, based on the schedule. Travis Pastrana’s paint scheme for the 2023 Daytona 500…It also appears that Pastrana will be competing in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona, based on the schedule. https://t.co/8OF7NqTXXN

Elaborating on how his preparations have gone ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500, the 2022 HOONIGAN Gymkhana driver said:

“The first time I'm ever in a Cup car over second gear, it's going to be at Daytona, which I've never driven a Cup car on, in a qualifying run, luckily, it'll be by myself. But any kind of slide, miscalculation, or movement in the wheel, and I'm qualifying way back in the field."

He added:

"I'm nervous talking about it. When I get the adrenaline going and I'm really pumped up or nervous about something, I talk faster. Even during this interview, just thinking about it, I’m talking faster. I'm missing words.”

The 2023 Daytona 500 will be Travis Pastrana's first comeback to the sport since making two appearances in the Truck Series in 2020. Pastrana also experienced the Daytona International Speedway from behind the wheel of an Xfinity car, way back in 2013, making his 2023 run even more challenging.

Travis Pastrana elaborates on how he became interested in participating in the 2023 Daytona 500

Having not been behind the wheel of a stock car for quite some time, let alone a Cup Series car, Travis Pastrana elaborated on what put the 2023 Daytona 500 on his to-do list for the year.

The Annapolis, Maryland native's old spotter Robby Benton gave him a call after the new Next Gen cars received sequential transaxles last year, moving up from the traditional H-pattern, tempting Pastrana to take part, since he was used to such gearboxes in rally cars.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Travis Pastrana will attempt to make the Daytona 500. What do drivers have to say to him about how to get in and how to compete in the Daytona 500? Here are some suggestions from his competitors, a teammate and former teammates. And Clint Bowyer. Travis Pastrana will attempt to make the Daytona 500. What do drivers have to say to him about how to get in and how to compete in the Daytona 500? Here are some suggestions from his competitors, a teammate and former teammates. And Clint Bowyer. https://t.co/pznCvSVaAC

Elaborating on his alliance with Toyota and 23XI Racing for the event, Pastrana said:

"If I’m going to do this, I want to have a vehicle that I feel is competitive.”

Watch Travis Pastrana take on the challenge of the 2023 Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023.

