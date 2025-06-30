Connor Zilisch admits he was “death-gripping the steering wheel” for the entire carnage-filled Atlanta race

NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch made his third Cup Series start at the wreck-filled Quaker State 400 on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Later, during a post-race interview with stock car journalist Toby Christie, Zilisch shared his experience of the 260-lap race.

Driving the #87 Chevy Camaro ZL1, the 18-year-old had a slow start and qualified outside of the top 30 drivers on the grid. Following the same, he finished stage one in P35, steering clear of Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace's crash.

Later, he paved his way up to P13, dodging the massive wreck on lap 69, including half of the drivers on the track in stage two, and finished one spot behind his Chevy teammate, Justin Haley. After nearly missing the multi-car carnage caused by Denny Hamlin, Connor Zilisch shared his experience with Toby Christie and stated:

“Oh 100% it was, I mean, runs were just forming everywhere, our cars were on edge the whole time. Yeah, it was wild. I was death-gripping the steering wheel for 260 laps, and I’m going to sleep well tonight. So glad I was able to make it to the end without doing anything too stupid and spinning out. There was a lot of guys that spun out in front of me and almost ended our day, but yeah, glad to make it to the end.” [00:13]

After the massive wreck, Connor Zilisch drove well and slipped through the gaps. Despite starting from the back of the pack, Zilisch moved up to P11 on his third Cup Series start.

Trackhouse Racing added two additional races to Connor Zilisch's Cup Series schedule for the 2025 season

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch has been competing in the Cup Series as a part-time driver for Trackhouse Racing. He debuted in the series this season with the team at Circuit of the Americas, driving the #87 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and securing a P37 finish in his first run.

Zilisch made his second start in a crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and improved his standing, clinching a P23 finish. Reflecting on his improvements, Trackhouse Racing decided to add two more races to the 18-year-old's schedule for this season.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race two more times in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Zilisch said of the opportunity. “Nothing beats experience in this sport, especially at the Cup level. Thanks to everyone at Red Bull and Trackhouse for this opportunity.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver made his third start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, now EchoPark Speedway, making it his career-best finish. He is set to mark his fourth start at Watkins Glen International on August 10, 2025.

Connor Zilisch ranks fifth in the Xfinity Series points table with 526 points. He has clinched two wins, eight top-ten finishes, and six top-five finishes with four pole positions in 16 starts this season.

