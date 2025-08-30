Connor Zilisch bags another pole position, will lead the field in the Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity has shared a video on X that shows Connor Zilisch taking another pole position. The clip showcases his qualifying run at Portland International Raceway and confirms that he will start from the front in the Pacific Office Automation 147.NASCAR Xfinity’s official account posted the video. The caption celebrating the achievement read,“Pole position secured! 😤@ConnorZilisch grabs another Kennametal Pole Award and wil lead the field to green tonight.”The Portland pole was another example of Connor Zilisch’s standout performance on road courses this year. Just weeks ago, he was sidelined after breaking his collarbone during a Victory Lane celebration at Watkins Glen. That injury forced him out of Daytona, where Parker Kligerman took the win in his place following an early driver swap. In spite of that, after returning to the track on the West Coast, he immediately put himself back on top of qualifying.This pole brings his season tally to five, making it his sixth Kennametal Pole Award of the season. Zilisch has won seven races so far. While one of those wins officially went to Kligerman due to the Daytona driver swap, his record still stands as one of the best in the series. On the Portland road course, he delivered again, despite having never raced there before.While Connor Zilisch has dominated qualifying, the race itself will test him against a competitive lineup. Several one-off entries and road course specialists are in the field. Among them are Takuma Koga, Alex Labbe, and endurance driver Joey Hand, who is filling in for Kyle Sieg. Australian Supercars drivers Will Brown and Jack Perkins have also joined the grid.“I didn’t come from a family with a name or money” – Connor Zilisch on staying grounded in NASCAR Xfinity SeriesAhead of the Pacific Office Automation 147, Connor Zilisch sat down with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass to discuss his career, family, and journey in racing. The 19-year-old driver spoke openly about the people who supported him and why he feels grateful for every opportunity.Connor Zilisch first came to the spotlight when he won his debut race at Watkins Glen International. Since then, he has become one of the standout names in the Xfinity Series. His performances have carried over into the Cup Series as well, where he competes as a development driver with Trackhouse Racing. His best Cup result remains 11th, which came at Atlanta Motor Speedway.During the interview, Bob Pockrass asked Zilisch about his friendship with fellow Xfinity driver Jesse Love. Zilisch responded with honesty about how he sees himself and his background. Via FOX Sports, he said,“Probably much dumber than what people see on TV. Everyone always tells me how smart I sound and how well spoken I am, and it would be much different coming from someone else. But as a friend, I care about people and anybody who has helped me in any way get to this point — I owe a lot to a lot of people, and I'm very fortunate to be where I am today. I feel like I'm just down to Earth. I didn't come from a family with a name or I didn't come from a family with boatloads of money.”The JR Motorsports driver added that he tries to remain thankful every day. He explained that while some may view him as polished, he sees himself as far from perfect. He ended by saying,“I'm grateful to be here. And I just try and be thankful every day that I've been put in this position to do what I love. Jesse, I'm sure he would say good things about my personality, but I'm definitely not as perfect as people sometimes think I am.”As for Connor Zilisch’s current season and performance, he is second in the standings with 863 points, just three behind the leader. He has seven wins, 13 top-five finishes, and has led 559 laps.