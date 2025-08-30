Connor Zilisch bags another pole position, will lead the field in the Xfinity Series

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 30, 2025 22:24 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on August 30, 2025 - Source: Getty

NASCAR Xfinity has shared a video on X that shows Connor Zilisch taking another pole position. The clip showcases his qualifying run at Portland International Raceway and confirms that he will start from the front in the Pacific Office Automation 147.

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity’s official account posted the video. The caption celebrating the achievement read,

“Pole position secured! 😤@ConnorZilisch grabs another Kennametal Pole Award and wil lead the field to green tonight.”
Ad
Trending

The Portland pole was another example of Connor Zilisch’s standout performance on road courses this year. Just weeks ago, he was sidelined after breaking his collarbone during a Victory Lane celebration at Watkins Glen. That injury forced him out of Daytona, where Parker Kligerman took the win in his place following an early driver swap. In spite of that, after returning to the track on the West Coast, he immediately put himself back on top of qualifying.

Ad

This pole brings his season tally to five, making it his sixth Kennametal Pole Award of the season. Zilisch has won seven races so far. While one of those wins officially went to Kligerman due to the Daytona driver swap, his record still stands as one of the best in the series. On the Portland road course, he delivered again, despite having never raced there before.

While Connor Zilisch has dominated qualifying, the race itself will test him against a competitive lineup. Several one-off entries and road course specialists are in the field. Among them are Takuma Koga, Alex Labbe, and endurance driver Joey Hand, who is filling in for Kyle Sieg. Australian Supercars drivers Will Brown and Jack Perkins have also joined the grid.

Ad

“I didn’t come from a family with a name or money” – Connor Zilisch on staying grounded in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ahead of the Pacific Office Automation 147, Connor Zilisch sat down with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass to discuss his career, family, and journey in racing. The 19-year-old driver spoke openly about the people who supported him and why he feels grateful for every opportunity.

Ad

Connor Zilisch first came to the spotlight when he won his debut race at Watkins Glen International. Since then, he has become one of the standout names in the Xfinity Series. His performances have carried over into the Cup Series as well, where he competes as a development driver with Trackhouse Racing. His best Cup result remains 11th, which came at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

During the interview, Bob Pockrass asked Zilisch about his friendship with fellow Xfinity driver Jesse Love. Zilisch responded with honesty about how he sees himself and his background. Via FOX Sports, he said,

Ad
“Probably much dumber than what people see on TV. Everyone always tells me how smart I sound and how well spoken I am, and it would be much different coming from someone else. But as a friend, I care about people and anybody who has helped me in any way get to this point — I owe a lot to a lot of people, and I'm very fortunate to be where I am today. I feel like I'm just down to Earth. I didn't come from a family with a name or I didn't come from a family with boatloads of money.”
Ad

The JR Motorsports driver added that he tries to remain thankful every day. He explained that while some may view him as polished, he sees himself as far from perfect. He ended by saying,

“I'm grateful to be here. And I just try and be thankful every day that I've been put in this position to do what I love. Jesse, I'm sure he would say good things about my personality, but I'm definitely not as perfect as people sometimes think I am.”

As for Connor Zilisch’s current season and performance, he is second in the standings with 863 points, just three behind the leader. He has seven wins, 13 top-five finishes, and has led 559 laps.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications