“I didn't come from a family with boatloads of money”: Connor Zilisch bows to those who helped him accelerate his NASCAR career

NASCAR Xfinity Series star driver Connor Zilisch recently sat down with stock car analyst Bob Pockrass for an interview ahead of the Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. During the interaction, Zilisch opened up about his family and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him succeed in his NASCAR career.The 19-year-old surprised everyone with his remarkable performance in the Xfinity Series. He proved his mettle after winning his debut race at Watkins Glen International last year. Since then, the NASCAR prodigy has been moving up the ladder. He also competes as a development driver in the Cup Series under Trackhouse Racing. He secured his career-best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished the race in P11.NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass began by asking Connor Zilisch about his bond with fellow Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love and how he would describe him. The JR Motorsports driver stated (via FOX Sports):&quot;Probably much dumber than what people see on TV. Everyone always tells me how smart I sound and how well spoken I am, and it would be much different coming from someone else.&quot;&quot;But as a friend, I care about people and anybody who has helped me in any way get to this point — I owe a lot to a lot of people, and I'm very fortunate to be where I am today. I feel like I'm just down to Earth. I didn't come from a family with a name or I didn't come from a family with boatloads of money,&quot; Connor Zilisch added.The #88 Chevy driver further showcased gratitude and concluded:&quot;I'm grateful to be here. And I just try and be thankful every day that I've been put in this position to do what I love. Jesse, I'm sure he would say good things about my personality, but I'm definitely not as perfect as people sometimes think I am.&quot;After winning the Daytona International Speedway race last weekend, Connor Zilisch is set to compete in the Pacific Office Automation 147 scheduled for Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Portland International Raceway. CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 75-lap race live at 7:30 pm ET.NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch got candid about Parker Kligerman replacing him at the Daytona raceJR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch sat down with Bob Pockrass ahead of the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola held on Friday, August 20, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. During the interaction, Zilisch shared his thoughts about Parker Kligerman taking the wheel of his #88 Chevy in the 100-lap race.The Xfinity Series driver suffered two major injuries in his rookie season and had no plans of getting one more at Daytona. He was first injured during the BetMGM 300 when his friend Jesse Love pulled a last-minute maneuver, sending Zilisch into the walls. Notably, he suffered a back injury.Additionally, Connor Zilisch got injured for the second time at Watkins Glen International while celebrating his sixth win of the season. He was climbing over his car, and his foot got stuck in the window netting, leading to an awkward fall on the concrete. This resulted in a collarbone injury, and metal plates were used to stabilize the bone.Reflecting on the same, the JR Motorsports driver told Bob Pockrass (via X):&quot;Parker's obviously going to be here, and we fitted him in the car, and he's gonna be ready to go. And, you know, odds are that, you know, just with the risk of, you know, having a record at Daytona, you know, my record. Talladega, I had black and blue bruises down both of my, you know, shoulders from the belts and just the impact on that. So, you know, I don't know if I'm gonna run the entire race or get out at, you know, a caution.&quot; [00:50 onwards].Parker Kilgerman replaced Connor Zilisch during the Daytona race and added one more victory to the JRM driver's stats. Zilisch currently ranks second in the Xfinity Series points table with 863 points. Additionally, he has secured seven wins, 15 top-ten finishes, 13 top-five finishes, and five pole positions in 23 starts so far this season.