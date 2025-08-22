Connor Zilisch weighs "risk vs reward" planning to hand over Daytona race to Parker Kligerman after first caution

NASCAR Xfinity Series star driver Connor Zilisch was recently featured in a pre-race interview with stock car racing analyst Bob Pockrass ahead of Friday's (August 22) Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola. During the interaction, Zilisch got candid about Parker Kligerman replacing him in the 100-lap race.The JR Motorsports driver has suffered two injuries in his debut full-time season. Earlier in May 2025, during the closing laps of the BetMGM 300, his friend Jesse Love sent Zilisch into the walls, and the #88 Chevy driver suffered a back injury.Fast forwarding to August, while celebrating his sixth win of the season at Watkins Glen International, Connor Zilisch climbed over his car, but his left foot got stuck in the window net. This resulted in an awkward fall on the concrete as he suffered a collarbone injury. Zilisch was rushed to the hospital, and metal plates were used to stabilize the bone.Reflecting on the same, the 19-year-old does not want to take any more risks and has decided to step out of the race after the first caution. Former full-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman will replace Connor Zilisch in the #88 Chevy for Friday's race.&quot;Parker's obviously going to be here, and we fitted him in the car, and he's gonna be ready to go. And, you know, odds are that, you know, just with the risk of, you know, having a record Daytona, you know, my record. Talladega, I had black and blue bruises down, down both of my, you know, shoulders from the belts, and just the impact on that. So, you know, I don't know if I'm gonna run the entire race or get out at, you know, a caution,&quot; Zilisch said [00:50 onwards].&quot;You know, it's probably just gonna be how I feel. And you know, how I feel doesn't really matter, because, you know, if a wreck happens, you know, things could get much worse, really quickly. So yeah, really looking at the risk versus the reward,&quot; he added.After winning the Watkins Glen International race, Connor Zilisch is set to compete in the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, which is scheduled for Friday at Daytona International Speedway. CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 250-lap event live at 7:30 p.m. ET.“I don't fault him; he rightfully earned that”: Chase Elliott got candid about Connor Zilisch's accidentHendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott featured in a pre-race interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. During the interaction, Elliott shared his take on Connor Zilisch's fall while celebrating his win at Watkins Glen International.Reflecting on the #88 Chevy driver's fall while celebrating, Pockrass questioned the Cup Series driver if he would try celebrating by climbing over his car. The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver subtly answered via X [00:40 onwards]:&quot;I think it's again, it was an accident. I, uhm, I don't fault him for enjoying his moment, and he rightfully earned that whatever he needs to do, so he should do it.&quot; Following Chase Elliott's reply, Bob Pockrass questioned whether if he wins the regular-season title, he will celebrate the same way.The HMS driver replied:&quot;I don't know that that would warrant a climb. But if something warranted a climb, yeah, absolutely.&quot;Despite sustaining two injuries in the 2025 Xfinity Series season, Connor Zilisch leads the points table with 823 points. Additionally, he has secured six wins, 14 top-10, and 12 top-five finishes, followed by five pole positions in 22 starts this season.