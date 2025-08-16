“I don't fault him; he rightfully earned that”: Chase Elliott reacts to Connor Zilisch’s Watkins Glen ‘accident’

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. During the interaction, the duo recalled Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch's fall when he tried to celebrate his win last weekend, and Elliott shared his thoughts on whether he would climb on his car to celebrate a victory in the future.Zilisch landed his sixth win of the season at Watkins Glen International last week but got injured while celebrating. He climbed over his #88 Chevy, but his left foot got stuck in the window netting, leading to his awkward fall. Following this, the 19-year-old injured his collarbone, which required surgery, and a metal plate was installed to stabilize the bone. Furthermore, scans of his neck and head were conducted, revealing no injuries.Reflecting on the same, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass asked Chase Elliott whether he would celebrate his win by climbing over his car after what happened to Zilisch. Elliott had a subtle answer ready and stated:&quot;I think it's again, it was an accident. I, uhm, I don't fault him for enjoying his moment, and he rightfully earned that whatever he needs to do, so he should do it.&quot; [00:40 onwards]&quot;If you win the regular season title?&quot; Bob Pockrass further questioned.The HMS driver had a clear reply for this and said:&quot;I don't know that that would warrant a climb. But if something warranted a climb, yeah, absolutely.&quot;After securing a P26 finish at Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott is set to compete in the 400-lap Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Additionally, he has qualified among the top five drivers on the grid, securing a fifth-place start.&quot;I'm doing my part&quot;: Chase Elliott got candid about what mattered to him the most during his winless droughtEarlier this season, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott had an interview with stock car racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube. In the episode, Elliott shared what mattered to him the most while he was struggling to land a victory since his last win in early 2024.The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had a strong start in the 2025 Cup Series season with a win at the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. However, it was a no-points-paying race, and Elliott endured a winless drought since April 2024, which lasted until the second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this season.Recalling the same, Chase Elliott told Dale Earnhardt Jr.:&quot;Man, we've just been doing this long enough to know, like, it all kind of starts and ends with us. We have to make sure we're doing our part, and I'm doing my part and just bringing everything I can possibly bring every single week. It's the honest conversations that we have on Monday mornings that are either going to make us better or make us fail. All of the pieces of the puzzle are there. We're working on the right things. I think I'm asking for the right things out of the car. I'm really proud of our team for just sticking together.&quot; [00:05 via Dirty Mo Media on X]The Dawsonville, Georgia, native ranks second on the Cup Series points table with 770 points. Additionally, he has secured one win, 12 top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes in 24 starts this season. Furthermore, he led 385 laps with an average finish of 10.958.