Connor Zilisch breaks silence on whether he intentionally wrecked Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch recently spoke about his race at Watkins Glen. He also spoke about the incident with Shane van Gisbergen.The 19-year-old drives the #88 Chevrolet car for Dale Earnhardt's team, JR Motorsports. During the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen, van Gisbergen tried to defend his position as Zilisch tried to go around him. However, the teammates collided with 18 laps to go, sending Van Gisbergen into the outside wall at Turn 7.The Charlotte native, along with his spotter Josh Williams, appeared on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, where he was questioned about the incident and if he had wrecked van Gisbergen out of the race on purpose. He replied (via Dirty Mo Media on X):&quot;Yeah, I did not. I did not do that on purpose like, if I wanted to wreck him, I would have. I had ten laps before, like I was doing literally everything in my power to try and pass him without touching him. And like I told Josh, I said &quot;if I wrecked a guy, tell me like, don't lie to me.&quot;Connor Zilisch eventually took the race victory. However, he had a horrific fall in the victory lane as he stepped out of the car to celebrate his win with the team. He was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher, and he suffered a collarbone fracture.&quot; I called myself a dummy more than once&quot;- Connor Zilisch speaks about his Watkins Glen injuryThe JR Motorsport driver won the Xfinity race held at Watkins Glen, but the race victory celebration took an unexpected turn, which also cost him his shot at the Cup Series on Sunday. During his victory lane celebrations, Connor Zilisch slipped from the window and fell onto the ground, shattering his collarbone.However, he was seen at the trackside the next day at the Cup series with his arm in the sling talking to the NBC reporter Dustin Long. Connor Zilisch spoke about the incident (via Dustin Long on X)&quot;Yeah, I've definitely I've called myself a dummy more than once already, and yeah, if it was any worse I probably wouldn't be joking, but, I take these things very light-hearted. It's a very serious matter, but, I just try and stay positive through it all,&quot; Zilisch said.The collarbone fracture cost the JR Motorsports driver his shot at the Go Bowling at Glen Cup Series. It would have marked his final part-time start at the Cup Series, but he was watching the race from the paddock.&quot;I can't do anything about it at this at this point, except focus on my recovery moving forward. It helps to have people who are willing to joke with me, and I'm definitely not afraid of the jokes. I'm grateful that, like I said, it wasn't any worse and I can move on from this and here walking around today,&quot; Zilisch added.Post the incident, Connor Zilisch's father had also posted an update on the driver's condition.