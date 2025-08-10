Connor Zilisch's dad, Jim, breaks silence on his health, provides crucial update

A social media update from Connor Zilisch’s father, Jim Zilisch, has eased concerns following a scary incident during victory celebrations at Watkins Glen. In a post shared by reporter Bob Pockrass on X, Jim confirmed his son was conscious and back to himself.The update was posted on X by Pockrass. In the caption, he wrote,“Connor Zilisch’s dad Facebook post says he is conscious and not in any danger:”The caption was followed by a screenshot of Connor Zilisch’s father, Jim Zilisch’s, statement on Facebook. Therein he wrote,“Connor is conscious and back to himself and in the infield care center. Off to hospital for further evaluation but is not in any danger. Will update more later this evening.”The message followed a frightening scene Saturday when 19-year-old Connor Zilisch fell from his car during post-race celebrations after winning the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. The fall happened as Zilisch climbed from the driver’s window to the roof in Victory Lane, having removed his helmet.Zilsch slipped, hit the ground, and the broadcast quickly cut to commercial. When coverage resumed, Zilisch was on a stretcher, and his car had been removed from Victory Lane.Connor Zilisch (#88 JR Motorsports Registix Chevrolet) falls from his Registix Chevrolet and hits his head on landing in Victory lane At The Glen on August 09, 2025, at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen,- Source: GettyMedical workers spoke with Zilisch immediately after the fall, and he was then taken to the infield care center. NBC Sports reported that he was fitted with a neck brace in the ambulance but remained alert. From there, he was transferred to a local hospital for more evaluation.Zilisch currently leads the Xfinity Series standings, driving for JR Motorsports while on loan from Trackhouse Racing. He is scheduled for a move to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026, though the team has not formally announced the promotion. This weekend, he was also set to compete in the Cup race at Watkins Glen, starting 25th for Trackhouse Racing in a fourth entry.Connor Zilisch starts Mid-Pack for Fourth Cup Series Appearance at Watkins GlenConnor Zilisch will start deep in the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen after qualifying 25th in the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. It will be his fourth Cup start, and he is still chasing his first top-ten finish at this level.In Saturday’s qualifying session, the 19-year-old recorded a lap of 72.603 seconds (121.483 mph), far from the pace he expected. The pole went to Ryan Blaney, who clocked 71.960 seconds, narrowly ahead of Shane van Gisbergen. Trackhouse teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will start fourth and 19th, respectively.Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 KOA Chevrolet - Qualifying - Source: GettyZilisch, who earlier in the day secured the Xfinity Series pole for the Mission 200 at The Glen and later won the race, acknowledged the Cup result was not what he wanted. On X, he wrote,&quot;Struggled to get everything out of it today in qualifying in my @redbull Chevy. Got some work to do tomorrow, but I know we're plenty fast in race trim! Xfinity race time from the pole!&quot;This weekend’s start at Watkins Glen follows earlier Cup appearances at Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte, and Atlanta. So far, he has yet to break into the top ten in NASCAR’s premier division, but his speed in the lower series has kept expectations high.The challenge for Zilisch on Sunday will be working his way forward from the middle of the pack against more experienced Cup drivers. His record in Xfinity shows he has the pace to contend, but translating that into a decent Cup finish will be the next step toward a full-time seat in 2026.