  • NASCAR
  • Trackhouse Racing
  • “We’re plenty fast”: Connor Zilisch remains hopeful for Sunday despite underwhelming qualifying

“We’re plenty fast”: Connor Zilisch remains hopeful for Sunday despite underwhelming qualifying

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Aug 09, 2025 20:07 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Connor Zilisch before practice and qualifying at Watkins Glen International. Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch will have to work his way forward in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen after qualifying 25th in the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Ad

The 19-year-old, making just his fourth Cup Series start, clocked a 72.603-second lap (121.483 mph) in Saturday's session at Watkins Glen International - well off his lofty expectations. Ryan Blaney scored the pole with a 71.960 lap, narrowly edging Shane van Gisbergen (71.993). Zilisch's other Trackhouse teammates, Ross Chastain, will start fourth, and Daniel Suárez 19th.

For Zilisch, who earned pole for Saturday's Xfinity Series race and already has five wins in that series this year, the result felt like a step backward. He wrote on X:

Ad
Trending
"Struggled to get everything out of it today in qualifying in my @redbull Chevy. Got some work to do tomorrow, but I know we're plenty fast in race trim! Xfinity race time from the pole!"
Ad

After taking poles by comfortable margins at the Xfinity level, including a blistering run earlier in the day for the Mission 200 at The Glen, qualifying mid-pack in the Cup car was a reminder of the steeper climb in NASCAR's top division.

This will be Connor Zilisch's fourth Cup start after COTA, Charlotte, and Atlanta, and he's still chasing his first top-ten finish. The gap between his dominance in Xfinity and his still-gelling Cup performances remains clear heading into Sunday.

Ad

Connor Zilisch chases another Watkins Glen Xfinity win

Connor Zilisch with his crew during the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa. Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch with his crew during the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa. Source: Imagn

One year ago, Connor Zilisch arrived at Watkins Glen as an unknown rookie and left as a first-time NASCAR winner. Now, he returns with six Xfinity Series victories, tied with JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier for the regular-season points title, even after missing a race due to injury.

Ad

Zilisch's latest pole came with a 70.884-second lap (124.429 mph), topping Shane van Gisbergen by over half a second, with Taylor Gray starting third. The Zilisch-van Gisbergen road course rivalry has been one of the season's most compelling storylines.

Ad

At Sonoma earlier this year, the pair started on the front row and traded the lead multiple times before Zilisch finally pulled clear for the win. SVG has dominated road racing across series in 2025, winning at Mexico City, Chicago (Xfinity and Cup), and Sonoma, but Zilisch remains one of the few drivers to consistently match his pace.

Zilisch's weekend also included a Truck Series cameo for Niece Motorsports, filling in for Kaden Honeycutt. That run started with setbacks. NASCAR's pre-race inspection sent the No. 45 to the rear for two failures, cost the team pit selection for Richmond, and led to the ejection of the crew chief. Even so, Zilisch fought through to finish eighth, showing adaptability.

With speed on his side, track familiarity, and last year's breakthrough still fresh in mind, Zilisch will try to turn Saturday's pole into another Watkins Glen win before shifting focus back to climbing from 25th in Sunday's Cup event.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications