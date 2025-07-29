JRM star Connor Zilisch gets 100% real on his ‘tough’ road to NASCAR’s pinnacle: "You get to the Cup Series and nobody dominates"

Connor Zilisch has turned his rookie Xfinity Series campaign into an outright statement. The 19-year-old driver is making it increasingly hard to ignore his Cup Series possibilities. But in a recent interview, JR Motorsports' driver has shared an honest take on his realistic chance of dominating in NASCAR's pinnacle.

Ad

Connor Zilisch's five wins this season tie him with the likes of Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards for the second-most by any rookie with five or more starts in a single Xfinity campaign, a feat surpassed only by Jack Ingram back in the inaugural 1982 season. His current three-race win streak has also made him the youngest driver ever to accomplish that in the series.

So, it's no wonder that the conversation is shifting from - when will Connor Zilisch be ready for Cup to - how soon can he get there? Speaking candidly to Racer's Kelly Crandall, the North Carolina native discussed the difference between Xfinity and Cup:

Ad

Trending

"It's going to take time. The car is a lot different. It's very on edge. There's not a lot of room for error. I'm probably going to make mistakes and have moments, and there're going to be bad days. But as long as I continue to see myself grow, I'll be satisfied. So it's going to be a process no matter how you look at it."

Ad

The Xfinity Series car - with its traditional H-pattern 4-speed gearbox, lower horsepower output (650 vs. 670 in Cup), and simpler underbody - is essentially based on NASCAR's pre-Next Gen formula. Its composite body, introduced in 2017, brought durability, but the car itself handles more like the Gen-5 or Gen-6 Cup cars of a decade ago.

Connor Zilisch (88) wins the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma. Source: Getty

By contrast, the Cup car is a low-profile, high-grip car with single-lug wheels, sequential shifting, and a rear diffuser that alters the aerodynamic flow and downforce profile. Drivers frequently mention that the Cup Series car offers more grip, but also less margin for error.

Ad

Talking about the advice from the senior Cup Series drivers like Zane Smith and Noah Gragson, the Trackhouse Racing driver said:

"I'm friends with Zane (Smith) and Noah (Gragson) and... they told me, 'Dude, just wait until you're fighting for a lucky dog (free pass) or just wait until you're 25th and you're cheering that you finish top 20.' You don't understand until you get there."

Ad

"Every guy in the Cup Series was a champion or a winner or was dominating at certain points of their career, and you get to the Cup Series, and nobody dominates. There is no guy who’s clear ahead of the field. It’s just different, and it’s tough to understand," he added.

Ad

Ty Gibbs, for all his brilliance in the Xfinity Series, has struggled to win in Cup. Former Xfinity Series champions Austin Cindric and Cole Custer are also finding it hard to stand out in the Cup crowd.

Trackhouse's ladder, Daniel Suarez's exit, and Connor Zilisch's transition

Connor Zilisch with Shane Van Gisbergen after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma. Source: Getty

Among the list of former Xfinity Series champions who've tasted Cup-level disappointment is also Daniel Suarez, the 2016 champ. He is now a soon-to-be-former Trackhouse Racing driver. After an amicable parting was announced earlier this summer, the No. 99 seat is expected to open for 2026.

Ad

Trackhouse, meanwhile, has already invested in the future. Connor Zilisch was signed to a development contract before the 2024 season began, ran a few Cup races this year in the No. 87 (at COTA, Charlotte, and Atlanta), and continues to carry the banner for what looks like the organization's next generation. Talking further about his potential transition to the Cup Series, Connor Zilisch added (via Racer):

"I'm enjoying my time on Saturday while I can. Winning races is fun, but I'm trying to learn as much as I can, so when that day comes that I make the jump to Sundays, I'm ready for it."

Ad

Trackhouse has already modeled a similar journey with Shane van Gisbergen. In 2024, SVG ran a full Xfinity campaign, winning three times and gaining valuable oval experience.

Now, in his rookie Cup season, he's used that foundation to notch three wins and a playoff berth. Zilisch's current Xfinity team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has also said Zilisch has Hall of Fame-worthy potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.