Connor Zilisch delivers injury update after Kyle Larson announcement

Connor Zilisch has shared an update on his condition following the announcement that Kyle Larson will substitute for him in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Texas. The 18-year-old JR Motorsports driver addressed his lower back injury and the decision to sit out the race in a video shared by journalist Bob Pockrass on X.

Zilisch said he’s been following the advice of doctors and others around him, who have more experience in racing and life.

“Yeah, I feel okay. You know, it's a lot of what I'm doing is not up to me... And I've got a lot ahead of me. To rush back into something after a crash like that would be silly," he said.

Zilisch then explained that while he's feeling better every day, he’s following medical advice and taking a cautious approach. He said the Talladega crash was significant, but the injuries were 'minor' and confirmed that he cleared all X-rays at the track.

“But you know, I don't know what I'm allowed to say to the extent of what my injuries are. But you know, probably just plead the fifth and not get myself in trouble but yeah, everything is... there's no crazy big injury that is going to hold me for months. It's gonna be day by day," he added.

The crash between Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love on the final lap of the Xfinity Series race in Talladega was what led to this. Zilisch was in the lead before his car was turned after contact from Jesse Love. As a result, his car spun and slammed nose-first into the inside wall. Fortunately, Zilisch walked away without any major injuries and was released from the infield care centre. The impact was, however, strong enough to keep him off the track this weekend.

JR Motorsports announced that 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will take Zilisch’s place in the No. 88 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway. This decision gives Connor Zilisch time to recover fully, especially with a two-week break following the Texas race.

Connor Zilisch’s playoff hopes stay alive with NASCAR waiver approval

Connor Zilisch received a boost ahead of his recovery timeline when NASCAR approved a playoff waiver for him. This allows Zilisch to remain eligible for the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs despite missing the Texas race due to injury.

The waiver was confirmed on May 1 by JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who shared the news on X. The team wrote:

“Connor has been granted a playoff waiver by NASCAR and remains qualified for the 2025 NXS Playoffs.”

Connor Zilisch’s absence from Texas had raised questions about his playoff chances. Normally, missing a race could complicate a driver’s eligibility, but NASCAR rules allow waivers for medical absences. That protection now ensures that Zilisch stays in contention after a strong start to the season.

