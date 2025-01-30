NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass has made a bold prediction about rookie Connor Zilisch. On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Pockrass stated his belief that the young driver will win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Zilisch is an 18-year-old professional racecar driver bound for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He is also set to debut in the premier series at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) under Trackhouse Racing.

After podcast host Kaitlyn Vincie predicted that Shane van Gisbergen would win multiple Cup races, Pockrass shared his bold prediction about Zilisch.

"People are going to think we're on Trackhouse's payroll but I'm going to say that Connor Zilisch is going to win a Cup race," Pockrass said. [1:01]

The NASCAR Insider argued that Zilisch is a strong driver around road courses, pointing out the young driver's Xfinity win on his debut at Watkins Glen last year.

"The way he won Watkins Glen in his first Xfinity race...and I know it's a huge jump from Xfinity," Pockrass added.

Pockrass might've predicted a Zilisch Cup race win but said it might not come at COTA where the driver would debut this year.

"He's really good on road courses and I'm not going to say he's going to go out and win COTA, his first one, but I think that he will win a Cup race," the veteran reporter concluded. [1:32]

Connor Zilisch will debut in the Cup Series at COTA driving the No. 87 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing. His one-off entry will be sponsored by Red Bull, an energy drink company that will return to the stock car racing league this year.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA will happen on March 2.

Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts on Cup debut with Trackhouse Racing

Last week, Connor Zilisch took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing. He felt fortunate for the opportunity to race in the premier series at 18-years-old.

Zilisch wrote (via X):

"I never thought I’d get the opportunity to race in the @NASCAR Cup Series, let alone debut at 18 years old. I’m so fortunate to be surrounded by great companies like @redbull and @TeamTrackhouse. COTA is only 38 days away, let’s go!👊🏼"

Zilisch is part of Trackhouse Racing as a development driver.

Recently, the young driver entered the Rolex 24 with Trackhouse Racing alongside co-drivers Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating. Driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class, the team finished ninth and 25th overall.

Zilisch will compete in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA alongside teammates SVG, Daniel Suarez, and Ross Chastain.

Outside the Cup Series, the Charlotte native will run a full-time schedule in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. He will drive the No. 88 Chevy alongside Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and defending series champion Justin Allgaier.

In addition, SVG and Chastain will make a few starts in the second-tier series with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team this year.

