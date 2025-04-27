Connor Zilisch issues health update after scary Talladega wreck with Jesse Love

During the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Talladega Superspeedway, Connor Zilisch was bumped by his fellow driver, causing him to spin and hit the wall hard. Now, the driver has shared on his social media that he's doing alright after the scary crash that brought about a caution flag, the end of the race, and a NASCAR-issued race winner. Zilisch also took the opportunity to thank his team for the #88 car they gave him, which was built in a way that assured his safety after the wreck.

The JR Motorsports driver posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier today, sharing that he was grateful to have been able to walk away from the incident.

"Grateful to walk away from that feeling okay. Thank you for the safe and fast car @JRMotorsports," he wrote.

Connor Zilisch's shoutout to his team for the fast car might have to do with his performance during the 'Ag-Pro 300' event, where he started in 13th place, but was leading the race at various points in the second half, being one of 13 drivers who had a chance to lead the pack at Talladega.

Zilisch led nine laps in total, and he was leading the final lap of the race, hurtling towards victory, when he had to block the #2 car of Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love. During this time, the #88 driver was turned, causing him to slam into the inside wall, which brought out the caution flag.

Austin Hill was named the winner of the race after NASCAR reviewed who was leading the race just before the caution flag was waved. Between him, Jeb Burton, and Jesse Love, Hill was awarded the victory thanks to his 0.001s margin.

Burton and Love were named second and third, respectively, while Connor Zilisch went home with a 27th-place finish.

Connor Zilisch "grateful" for a friend like Jesse Love

Austin Hill (21) battles with Connor Zilisch (88) and Jesse Love (2) late in the final stage of the NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, April 26th 2025 - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch also got a chance to speak with the media after he was evaluated and released from the infield medical care center after his last-lap wreck. There, he discussed his crash, and also about Jesse Love, whose actions caused him to end up in the wall, but Zilisch didn't hold it against him. The two drivers are very close friends, and the #2 driver headed to the infield center after the race to check on his friend, which the JRM racer appreciated.

"Jesse's probably my best friend in the world. Grateful to have someone like him who can come and stand in front of me and give me a hug after that," he said. [via motorsport.com]

Love also admitted that he felt worse about bumping into his friend than he did about coming in third.

"I think I’m more upset that I turned the 88 around than I ran third," he said. [via Frontstretch]

The next race in the Xfinity Series calendar takes place at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 3.

