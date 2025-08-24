Connor Zilisch nearly lets slip major info about his Cup Series deal 

Connor Zilisch nearly revealed the car number tied to his Cup Series ride before Trackhouse boss Justin Marks quickly stepped in. Marks suggested that such announcements will come in due time when the team can properly 'celebrate them'.On Saturday, August 23, Trackhouse Racing announced Zilisch as their replacement for Daniel Suarez in the Cup Series. Zilisch currently drives the #88 Chevy in his Xfinity Series ride with JR Motorsports, while his Trackhouse teammate Shane van Gisbergen also wears the same number.So, there's a natural curiosity about Zilisch's number at the Cup level. When asked about the same in a media session at Daytona International Speedway, Zilisch almost let out the secret, but Marks took over and steered the conversation elesewhere.&quot;We've got some announcements that we're going to make over the next couple of weeks. Obviously, there's you know questions around the program. People numbers kind of all of that, and you know, we're gona have those moments when we can really celebrate them. But right now, it's about Red Bull Weather Tech and Connor,&quot; Marks said. (via X/Bob Pockrass)Connor Zilisch has been on a hot streak lately. After eleven consecutive top-5s, which includes five wins, the 19-year-old entered Friday's Wawa 250 with Parker Kilgerman ready to sub in for him.His win in the previous round earned him a pole after qualifying was cancelled due to adverse weather. Zilisch subbed out during the first caution 13 laps in, and Kilgerman went on to maintain the streak with an impressive race win.Connor Zilisch compared to Max Verstappen by Justin MarksConnor Zilisch has had a breakout year so far. The teenage sensation has shown stellar drives across both road courses and ovals. His karting roots probably had something to do with his road course mastery, but according to Trackhouse owner Justin Marks, Zilisch has more in common with someone like, Max Verstappen, the reighning F1 world champion.NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto reported on the team owner's comments during the driver announcement.&quot;All of those things together he's demonstrated in a way that I've not ever seen a teenager be able to do before. When you recognize that you've got that in a package, you have to run with it. We've seen it. I mean, Max Verstappen, and there's been other drivers that have gotten sort of thrown into the top level at a young age, and all of those guys kind of demonstrate the same thing.&quot; Marks said about Connor Zilisch.Verstappen stepped into F1 when he was a teenager himself. After a brief stint with Torro Rosso, he was tapped to drive for RedBull and earned his first win on his debut start, much like Zilisch, who won on his debut at Watkins Glen last year.Zilisch had previously expressed his interest in joining the F1 grid, citing his links with RedBull and with Cadillac entering the fray.