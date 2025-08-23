Connor Zilisch likened to F1 champ Max Verstappen by Trackhouse boss amid NASCAR promotion

Justin Marks, the owner of Trackhouse Racing, shared his views on the rapid rise of Connor Zilisch in NASCAR. He likened his rise and maturity to four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Zilisch is an emerging driver in NASCAR and will make the leap to the Cup Series full-time in 2026 with Trackhouse Racing. It is a tremendous step in his career after a spectacular year in the Xfinity Series, where he has recorded seven wins so far.

Taking up the seat vacated by Daniel Suarez, Zilisch signed a multiyear contract and will race in a Chevrolet with Trackhouse. The Cup Series car number and sponsor combination for the young driver has not been revealed yet.

Steven Taranto shared Justin Marks’ comments on X:

"All of those things together he's demonstrated in a way that I've not ever seen a teenager be able to do before. When you recognize that you've got that in a package, you have to run with it. We've seen it. I mean, Max Verstappen, and there's been other drivers that have gotten sort of thrown into the top level at a young age, and all of those guys kind of demonstrate the same thing."

Marks further added:

"We wouldn't be doing this if we didn't think that he'd be successful, if we didn't think that he'd be able to win as a rookie. We're just thrilled to be able to have him."

The comparisons made between Connor Zilisch and Max Verstappen do not end with talent as they have both found themselves involved in high-profile racing at a young age and have shown they can excel under pressure.

Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 at the age of 17. He has since gone on to win four straight Drivers' Championship titles with Red Bull Racing. Zilisch will hope to make a similar impact in the Cup Series in the coming years.

Connor Zilisch reflects on Cup Series promotion

Connor Zilisch is all set to race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series from next season. The 19-year-old held back tears during a press conference on Saturday (August 23) after the announcement of his move to Trackhouse Racing.

Zilisch thanked everyone who helped him achieve his lifelong dream of driving in the NASCAR Cup Series. He said (as shared by Noah Lewis on X):

"Being on the last 15 years of my life, and what's led to this moment and got me this point. I never thought I would make it anywhere in racing. My parents have been behind me since day one, through every moment, the good, the bad. There were many times I question why I left school, left my friends to make this commitment to go to the Cup Series and try and chase a dream of racing in motorsports."

After an incredible season in the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch will have his sights set on setting the Cup Series stage alight starting from the 2026 season.

