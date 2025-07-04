Connor Zilisch’s dad drops 1-word reaction to Alex Bowman’s recent visit to Chicago Animal Care

Connor Zilisch's father gave a one-word answer to Alex Bowman's recent visit to Chicago Animal Care and Control. He visited Chicago for a pet adoption event as part of local outreach for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and reported on the event as one of the 200 event participants.

NASCAR sponsored the adoption fees for the month of July, and Alex Bowman received a good reception from the audience and the local community. He spent time getting to know the animals in the shelter and encouraged people to adopt. This effort resonated with NASCAR fans who appreciated having a high-profile driver supporting charitable endeavors.

The outreach was part of an overall set of appearances by Bowman over a Chicago race weekend, which also included a fan and charity event. Veteran NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, shared a video of Bowman interacting with the animals and captioned the same:

"Some scenes from Alex Bowman's visit to Chicago Animal Care and Control. In conjunction with the Chicago Street Race, NASCAR is paying for all adoption fees this month from the municipally-run animal shelter."

Replying to this, Connor Zilisch's dad, Jim Zilisch, responded:

"Awesome."

Connor Zilisch is a highly talented American racing driver born on July 22, 2006, in Weddington, North Carolina. He began his racing career in go-karts at the age of five. In a short time, he rose to national and international prominence by winning many karting championships and obtaining the 2020 Karting Academy Trophy. He transitioned to cars and quickly found success, especially in fast sports cars. In 2022, Zilisch was awarded the Mazda MX-5 Cup Rookie of the Year award and won multiple races in the Trans Am Series TA2 class.

Connor Zilisch breaks silence on his first NASCAR race since injury recovery

Connor Zilisch made a strong return to NASCAR competition on May 24, 2025, at the BetMGM 300 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after recovering from a back injury sustained in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway. The accident occurred on the final lap when Zilisch made contact with Jesse Love, causing him to slide into the inside retaining wall and suffer a back injury that forced him to miss the Texas Motor Speedway race. He told Frontstretch:

“I felt really good. Sometimes, it’s good to get a few weeks off and reset. Really proud of this group. We had a really good car today. Just came up a little bit short, but we’ll go get them next week at Nashville and see what we can do there.” (0:34 onwards)

Kyle Larson substituted for Zilisch at Texas and won the event. Upon his return to Charlotte, Zilisch qualified second and finished the race in a solid second place behind William Byron, expressing satisfaction with his performance and optimism for upcoming races like Nashville.

