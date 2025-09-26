Connor Zilisch set to drive Spire’s No.7 Truck in another double-duty attempt at Charlotte ROVAL

NASCAR prodigy Connor Zilisch is set to attempt a double once again in a week during the Truck Series race at Charlotte. NASCAR team Spire Motorsports shared the exciting news with the fans via an X post. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race is scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, at Charlotte ROVAL.Following that, Zilisch will also compete in the last race of the Round of 12, the Blue Cross NC 250, on October 4, 2025. He will mark his sixth start with Spire Motorsports at the oval, road course hybrid track. However, Zilisch has no prior experience of competing at the 2.32-mile track. Following the race ahead, the JRM driver can ace the Truck Series race with his elite road course skills, paired with exceptional oval racing skills.Connor Zilisch has multiple winning streaks in the 2025 Xfinity Series season. He recently dominated the series with a four-race win streak starting from Watkins Glen International and ending at the Gateway. Reflecting on his success in the Xfinity Series, Spire Motorsports is set to put the 19-year-old behind the wheel of the #7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST at Charlotte Roval.The NASCAR team wrote:&quot;Putting a winner in the truck. @ConnorZilisch will pilot our No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Charlotte ROVAL!&quot;Connor Zilisch debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Spire Motorsports in 2024 at Circuit of the Americas. Zilisch has completed seven races in the series but never once got the chance to celebrate in victory lane. His best finish came during his debut race, where he finished in P4. Additionally, the Xfinity Series driver will face Corey Heim in the Truck Series during his double attempt.&quot;So our goal remains the same&quot;: Connor Zilisch got candid about his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffsJR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch has showcased his dominance in the Xfinity Series. He clinched the regular-season title in his rookie full-time season and locked his spot in the playoffs with his first win of the season at Circuit of the Americas.Zilisch has gathered nine wins in the 2025 season so far and performed well on almost every track. Following his remarkable performance, the #88 Chevy driver is confident about making it to the Round of 8 this season.Reflecting on that, Connor Zilisch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90:&quot;I feel like I would have to have three really bad days to not make it to at least the round of eight. And especially with the roval in there, I feel like that's going to be a really good race for us, another road course for me. Just with how fast our cars have been lately, I feel like as long as we do our job and execute, we have the chance to go get more playoff points for the next round.&quot;&quot;So our goal remains the same. We're going to show up every week and try and win the race and do our best to lead laps and run up front. I feel like that's worked for us the last three or four months, so I don't see why we'd change it,&quot; he added.Connor Zilisch currently leads the Xfinity Series points table with nine wins and an 85-point buffer above the cutoff line. Additionally, he amassed 18 top-tens, 16 top-fives, and seven pole positions in 26 starts this season.