Connor Zilisch shatters 41-year-old NASCAR record despite losing to Brandon Jones at Kansas

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch recently competed in the Kansas Lottery 300 held at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Despite not winning the race, Zilisch was still able to break a record with his performance in his full-time rookie season.The #88 Chevy driver qualified seventh for the main event with a best time of 31.52 seconds, reaching a top speed of 171.32 mph. Meanwhile, Brandon Jones secured the pole position with a best time of 31.14 seconds and a top speed of 173.41 mph. Additionally, he led the JRM driver by 0.38 seconds.As the race started, Connor Zilisch quickly covered the lost ground and finished both stages in fourth place. Zilisch then moved up two spots in the final stage and wrapped up the 200-lap race as the runner-up, while Brandon Jones took home the win.Despite not winning the race, the #88 Chevy driver broke NASCAR legend Sam Ard's record of clinching 15 back-to-back top-five finishes. Following the finish at Kansas Speedway, the 19-year-old secured his 16th consecutive top-five finish, breaking Sam Ard's record from 1983.Reflecting on the NASCAR prodigy's milestone, the stock car racing insights page shared the news and wrote:&quot;Connor Zilisch has now scored a top five in 16 CONSECUTIVE NASCAR Xfinity Series races, surpassing Sam Ard's 41 year old record to be the longest in Series history.&quot;Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones locked his spot in the next round of the playoffs after his Kansas Speedway victory. Additionally, Connor Zilisch also qualified for the Round of Eight playoffs along with his teammate and defending champion, Justin Allgaier.&quot;So our goal remains the same&quot;: Connor Zilisch shared his feelings on his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series postseasonNASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch has dominated the series in his full-time debut season. Following his remarkable performance this season, he won the regular-season champion title and qualified for the playoffs for the first time.The #88 Chevy driver has celebrated nine times in the victory lane this season and landed his playoff spot after his Circuit of the Americas victory earlier this season. Following his performance this season, ahead of the Kansas Speedway race, Zilisch was confident to lock a spot in the Round of Eight this season.Reflecting on that, Connor Zilisch told the media:&quot;I feel like I would have to have three really bad days to not make it to at least the round of eight. And especially with the roval in there, I feel like that's going to be a really good race for us, another road course for me. Just with how fast our cars have been lately, I feel like as long as we do our job and execute, we have the chance to go get more playoff points for the next round.&quot;&quot;So our goal remains the same. We're going to show up every week and try and win the race and do our best to lead laps and run up front. I feel like that's worked for us the last three or four months, so I don't see why we'd change it,&quot; he added.Currently, Connor Zilisch sits at the top of the Xfinity Series points table with 2165 points to his name. Additionally, Zilisch has gathered nine wins, 17 top fives, 19 top tens, and 65 playoff points in 27 starts this season.