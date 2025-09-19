Connor Zilisch and Sheldon Creed call for the same fix to NASCAR’s playoffs system

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Connor Zilisch and Sheldon Creed were recently featured in an interview with the CW Network. During the interaction, the duo shared their views on the changes required in the current playoff format.The current Xfinity Series playoff format features the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 before entering the final stage, the Championship Four race. Each round eliminates four drivers with the lowest points from the grid, and the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race is scheduled for Phoenix Raceway.Reflecting on their experiences in the series, both Sheldon Creed and Connor Zilisch claimed that they would change the current playoff format and add three races in the final round to declare the champion. Following that, during the interview, Zilisch said:&quot;Make the final round three races.&quot; [00:08 onwards]Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed told the media:&quot;I think I would go to a three-round final four.&quot;Creed made his first Xfinity Series appearance in 2017 with JD Motorsports, and five years later, he landed a full-time seat with Richard Childress Racing in 2022. However, he has been competing for the Haas Factory team in the 2025 season. On the other hand, Connor Zilisch made his full-time Xfinity Series debut this season with JR Motorsports. Additionally, he has competed in a few Cup Series races with Trackhouse Racing.&quot;So our goal remains the same&quot;: Connor Zilisch shared his take on his first NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffsJR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch dominated the 2025 Xfinity Series season with his remarkable performance. He also surprised everyone after becoming the regular-season champion in his rookie season. Zilisch locked in his playoff spot much earlier this season at the Circuit of the Americas race.Zilisch has had multiple winning streaks this season; his latest streak began at Iowa Speedway and ended at Bristol Motor Speedway after he finished the race in P5. Reflecting on a successful season, Connor Zilisch mentioned that he feels confident enough to advance to the round of 8 this season. He told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90:&quot;I feel like I would have to have three really bad days to not make it to at least the round of eight. And especially with the roval in there, I feel like that's going to be a really good race for us, another road course for me. Just with how fast our cars have been lately, I feel like as long as we do our job and execute, we have the chance to go get more playoff points for the next round.&quot;&quot;So our goal remains the same. We're going to show up every week and try and win the race and do our best to lead laps and run up front. I feel like that's worked for us the last three or four months, so I don't see why we'd change it,&quot; he added.Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series points table with 2116 points and an 85-point buffer above the cutoff line. Additionally, his ninth win of the season came at Gateway, making him the regular-season champion.