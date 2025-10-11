Connor Zilisch speaks out on getting compared to NASCAR legends after dominating Xfinity campaign 

Connor Zilisch has reflected on various comparisons to legends like Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. The 19-year-old NASCAR prodigy has already become a household name due to his consistent form. He said that his focus is to be himself and not let the “noise” affect his goals.Zilisch has by no means been a rookie this year, as his 10 victories had a big impact not only on his career but also on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. It has put him well into a very select group of drivers who have managed to score 10 or more wins in a single season of Xfinity. This is the same group that includes the likes of Kyle Busch and other legendary drivers.Zilisch's success is also reflected in his outstanding qualifying runs, several pole positions (he has been on the pole eight times so far in 2025), and an uninterrupted series of gaining top-five and top-ten finishes that have enabled him to top the Xfinity Series playoff points.When asked about comparisons to legends like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, or even F1 superstar Max Verstappen during an interview ahead of qualifying on the outside pole for the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas, Connor Zilisch reflected thoughtfully in an interview with CBS Sports and Steven Taranto:&quot;I try not to read into it or listen to it too much because I don't want it to really affect what I'm doing and I don't want to let people try and tell me who I am. It's easy to get a big ego and to let the noise get to you and change who you are, and that's not what I want to do. I want to continue to just be me, and I don't want to let any outside noise affect me or what I'm doing.&quot;He further added:&quot;It's easy to hear those things and try and tell yourself you're somewhere as good as a guy like (Jeff Gordon). But in reality, I haven't even made it to the Cup Series full-time yet.&quot;Connor Zilisch delivered a strong qualifying performance for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, securing the outside pole position with a lap time of 30.215 seconds. He will start second alongside his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier, who clinched the pole with a slightly faster time of 30.157 seconds. This start marks Zilisch’s 15th front-row start in the Xfinity Series this season.Connor Zilisch admits emulating Max Verstappen's success will be tougher in NASCARConnor Zilisch admitted that emulating Max Verstappen’s rapid success in Formula 1 will be much tougher in NASCAR. Speaking to CBS Sports, he acknowledged Verstappen as a once-in-a-generation talent who made a remarkably smooth jump to F1’s highest level at 17.“I know the jump to the Cup Series is nothing easy, and it’s going to be tough no matter what and no matter who you are. I feel that just the way he was brought up, it might be a little bit easier for him, and especially in F1, with how car-dependent it is. I feel it’s easier to rise to the occasion,&quot; he said.Connor Zilisch's most recent win was the Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Roval, where he dominated the race by leading 61 of 68 laps. Now, he looks forward to making the jump to the full-time Cup Series in 2026, replacing Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing.